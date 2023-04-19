Five winners will receive prize packages each worth more than $100,000

OTTAWA, ON, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Post's annual Tales of Triumph contest is back for its fourth year and is accepting applications from April 17 to May 12, 2023.

Created in 2020 to help support small businesses, the Tales of Triumph contest is open to Canadian companies with less than $5 million in annual gross sales. The contest celebrates small businesses and creates an opportunity for them to share their stories of creativity and resiliency for a chance to win prizes such as credits for Canada Post Parcel and Smartmail MarketingTM services, paid advertising and personalized support.

Contestants can submit written or video entries in one of three categories:

Doing Good: Recognizing businesses that know doing good is good for business. These businesses pride themselves on supporting others, making communities stronger and investing in a better Canada . Customer Connection: Whether through marketing, a physical or online store, packaging, or the overall experience, these small businesses succeed by building valued and lasting customer connections. Rising Stars: Recognizing businesses that have launched in the last two years and are on the rise and ready to shine. Some are online and some are brick-and-mortar, but all of these businesses have discovered their own place in the small business universe.

The contest will have five winners. First, an external panel of judges will select five finalists per category. Then, of those 15 overall finalists, Canadians will vote for their favourite to determine the Canada's Choice winner, while Canada Post employees will vote for the Employee's Choice winner. Judges will then select one winner per category from the remaining finalists.

Canadians will be able to vote for the Canada's Choice category via Canada Post's Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn channels from June 5 to June 30, 2023. All winners will be announced in October during Small Business Month.

Helping businesses succeed is part of Canada Post's commitment to Canadians. We're investing in our network and creating new products and programs that respond to the changing needs of small businesses and deliver support in new ways. The Tales of Triumph contest is one way Canada Post is delivering more for small businesses across the country.

