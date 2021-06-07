Postal service is working hard to live up to Canadians' expectations on issues such as the environment, safety, accessibility, equity and diversity

OTTAWA, ON, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Post today released its 2020 Sustainability Report, a comprehensive portrait of its progress in and commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. In sharing its strategies and results, Canada Post recognizes that the strength of its relationship with Canadians is shaped by more than delivery. Canadians want the postal service to keep its employees safe, reduce its environmental impact and build an inclusive workplace – and much more. Canada Post is working hard to live up to Canadians' expectations.

While there is a lot of work ahead, some key highlights of the positive momentum include:

In addition to working hard to keep employees and communities safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada Post reduced its Total Injury Frequency rate by 31 per cent in 2020.

In 2020, Canada Post added 353 hybrid vehicles to its fleet – Canada's largest alternative propulsion delivery fleet. More upgrades to the fleet are to come.

largest alternative propulsion delivery fleet. More upgrades to the fleet are to come. In 2020, Canada Post diverted 73 per cent of its waste.

The Canada Post Registered Pension Plan has invested $221 million in renewable energy, and over $1 billion (69 per cent of the Plan's commercial real estate portfolio) is invested in buildings with Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design™ (LEED®) or other environmental rating.

in renewable energy, and over (69 per cent of the Plan's commercial real estate portfolio) is invested in buildings with Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design™ (LEED®) or other environmental rating. In 2020, Canada Post became the first Crown corporation to launch an Indigenous and Northern Reconciliation Strategy. It includes initiatives to improve service, increase procurement from Indigenous-owned companies, and do better on Indigenous employment and retention.

In 2020, the Board of Directors approved Canada Post's Accessibility Strategy, which will help the postal service to become a best-in-class accessible Crown corporation.

In early 2020, Canada Post launched a Joint National Equity and Diversity Committee with the national presidents of its bargaining agents. As well, it jointly launched an Anti-Racism Action Plan, which offers training and awareness tools for employees, and aims to increase the representation of racialized communities within Canada Post.

Highlights of the 2020 Sustainability Report and Canada Post's size and scope are available in this two-page infographic.

SOURCE Canada Post

For further information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]

Related Links

www.canadapost.ca

