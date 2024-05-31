Canada Post releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Corporation continues to make progress on environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals

OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Post today released its 2023 Sustainability Report, providing Canadians with an annual update on its work to demonstrate leadership on environmental and social responsibility.

2023 Sustainability Report highlights

Reduced scope 1 and 2 emissions by 16.6 per cent compared to 2019

Made 168 million carbon-neutral deliveries

Diverted 67.1 per cent of waste from landfill

Rolled out electric vehicles for testing in the Canada Post network

Implemented a power purchase agreement in Alberta so that over 95 per cent of the company's electricity consumption in the province is renewable

Increased our proportion of procurement spending with Indigenous suppliers, small and midsized businesses, and suppliers owned by people with disabilities

Donated $1.2 million to 84 community initiatives through the Canada Post Community Foundation

Received the Rick Hansen Gold certification for accessibility features included in the company's new Albert Jackson Processing Centre

Recognized on Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizens list

Quote from Doug Ettinger , President and CEO

"As a national company with operations from coast to coast, our footprint is vast. We know we must do our part to cut emissions and waste wherever we can. While the financial challenges we are responding to are significant, we believe strongly that becoming a safer, greener and more inclusive organization remains an important investment in the future of our company, our people, and the communities we serve. We're committed to continued progress. We're already reducing emissions on the road to net zero and we'll keep working toward an all-electric last-mile fleet by 2040. Once again, I'd like to congratulate and thank all our employees for helping us achieve so much in 2023."

Quote from Carrie Chisholm , Vice President, Environment, Social, Governance

"Canada Post works every day to play a leading role in delivering a stronger, more inclusive, and greener Canada for our employees, our customers, and our communities. In 2023, we took further steps in our shift to net-zero emissions by moving to over 90 per cent renewable electricity in Alberta, followed by Saskatchewan in early 2024. We also moved forward with work on our buildings, replacing HVAC systems with more efficient electric systems and rolling out rooftop solar installations. We'll keep working to maintain this momentum."

Canada Post also released its ESG Transparency Supplement, providing a consolidated overview of ESG performance metrics. Read the 2023 Sustainability Report and ESG Transparency Supplement.

