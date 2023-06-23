Postal service committed to sustainable delivery for Canadians

OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Post today released its 2022 Sustainability Report, providing Canadians with an update on its progress towards corporate social and environmental goals.

2022 Sustainability Report highlights

In 2022, Canada Post:

Became one of the first 150 companies in the world, and one of the first four Canadian companies, to have an officially approved net-zero emissions target by the Science-Based Targets Initiative

Achieved a six per cent decrease in operational emissions (scope 1 and scope 2) compared to 2019.

Started acquiring electric delivery vehicles as part of its commitment to have a 100 per cent electric last-mile fleet by 2040 (50 per cent electric by 2030).

Improved its total injury frequency rate by 10 per cent, and its lost-time injury frequency rate by 15 per cent, compared to 2021.

Opened three additional community hub post offices in Membertou, Nova Scotia ; Little Current, Ontario ; and Fort Qu'Appelle, Saskatchewan ; the Corporation also continued to expand and enhance postal services in northern and Indigenous communities.

; ; and Fort Qu'Appelle, ; the Corporation also continued to expand and enhance postal services in northern and Indigenous communities. Launched its first Anti-Racism and Anti-Discrimination Charter.

Released its first Accessibility Plan to identify, remove and prevent barriers to accessibility; it also completed 23 accessibility upgrades at Canada Post facilities and more than 80 accessibility upgrades in retail stores.

Donated $1.3 million through the Canada Post Community Foundation to 101 projects across Canada .

through the Canada Post Community Foundation to 101 projects across . Received climate leadership recognition from Canada's Clean50 and the REmmy Awards, among others.

Canada Post also released today its second Task Force on Climate Related Disclosures (TCFD) report, outlining its strategy to manage climate-related risks and opportunities, as well as its first data supplement providing a consolidated overview of environmental, sustainability and governance (ESG) performance metrics.

Quote from Doug Ettinger, President and CEO

"I'd like to congratulate and thank everyone at Canada Post for working together to achieve so much in the past year. Canada Post is committed to being the kind of corporate leader Canadians expect us to be, and that means leading on the environment and better reflecting Canadians' values. While we have significant work to do over the coming years, we're committed to getting to net zero by 2050, and helping to build a postal service that better meets the needs and expectations of Canadians. I'd like to recognize and thank our bargaining agents for their ongoing collaboration as we continue this journey."

Quote from Carrie Chisholm, Vice President, Environment, Social, Governance

"We continued to take action on the environment and sustainability in 2022, with impressive progress in the areas of accessibility, diversity and supporting Indigenous reconciliation. We continued to build a more inclusive workplace, with diversity and inclusion being key parts of our culture journey. It's also been exciting to watch our first order of electric vehicles roll out as we start to drive toward a fully electric last-mile fleet by 2040. Together, we're building a greener, stronger and more inclusive postal service for Canadians."

Read the 2022 Sustainability Report, 2022 TCFD Report and 2022 ESG data supplement here.

SOURCE Canada Post

