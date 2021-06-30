Crown corporation receives high marks for carbon productivity, diversity and clean revenue

OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Post is pleased to have been named in Corporate Knights' 2021 list of Best 50 Corporate Citizens, recognizing the Crown corporation's social and sustainability leadership.

Quote from Doug Ettinger, President & CEO, Canada Post

"We appreciate this recognition as it confirms we are making tangible progress on our journey to become an environmental and social leader. While our journey is in the early stages, this award reflects the hard work of everybody across the company on top priorities like safety, environmental responsibility and providing a respectful and inclusive workplace. By ramping up our efforts and responding to the issues that matter to Canadians, we are helping to build a stronger Canada."

Best 50 Corporate Citizens award

The list of Best 50 Corporate Citizens represents the rising standard and ambition for corporate sustainability leadership in Canada. To determine the ranking, Corporate Knights analyzed 271 large Canadian organizations against Canadian and global industry peers, based on 24 key performance indicators. The Best 50 Corporate Citizens ranking is published today in the summer issue of Corporate Knights magazine. The methodology is available here.

Canada Post's performance

Canada Post received top quartile scores in carbon productivity (revenue per tonne of greenhouse-gas [GHG] emissions), diversity at the Board and executive levels, and an above-average score on clean revenue, based on its fleet of vehicles. Canada Post's progress and commitments in environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance are detailed in its 2020 Sustainability Report. The following are some highlights:

Reduced the Total Injury Frequency rate by 31 per cent in 2020.

Added 353 hybrid vehicles to the Canada Post fleet – Canada's largest alternative propulsion delivery fleet – with more green vehicles to come.

largest alternative propulsion delivery fleet – with more green vehicles to come. Diverted 73 per cent of its waste from landfill.

Became the first Crown corporation to launch an Indigenous and Northern Reconciliation Strategy.

Approved the Corporation's Accessibility Strategy towards becoming a best-in-class, accessible Crown corporation.

Launched a Joint National Equity and Diversity Committee with the national presidents of its bargaining agents.

Jointly launched an Anti-Racism Action Plan.

Committed to net-zero emissions by 2050.

