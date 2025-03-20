New stamp continues the long-standing tradition of recognizing the accomplishments of former prime ministers

MONTRÉAL, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Post today unveiled a new stamp in recognition of Canada's 18th prime minister, the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney (1939-2024). Born in Baie-Comeau, Quebec, Mulroney is considered one of Canada's most consequential prime ministers. This latest stamp issue continues Canada Post's long-standing tradition of honouring the accomplishments of former Canadian prime ministers.

Brian Mulroney stamp (CNW Group/Canada Post)

Mulroney, who served as prime minister from 1984 to 1993, believed that Canadian democracy "is advanced by the collision of great ideas and the articulation of competing visions of the country." Having won back-to-back Conservative majorities in the 1984 and 1988 federal elections – a feat that hadn't been achieved in Canada since the Liberals secured a second term in 1953 – he spent his tenure pursuing a vision and championing ideas that were transformative.

His government ushered in significant privatizations, tax reforms and deregulations, as well as reduced government expenditures. A determined proponent of opening Canada's economic borders, Mulroney led the charge when it came to the Canada-United States Free Trade Agreement and later the North American Free Trade Agreement.

He also proved himself a talented statesman. Mulroney was instrumental in the efforts to reunify Germany after the fall of the Berlin Wall. He was also a vocal opponent of apartheid in South Africa, which set him apart from his American and British counterparts. He and his government are credited with helping dismantle the apartheid regime, which in turn contributed to Nelson Mandela's freedom. Mulroney's environmental achievements were likewise historic. Most notably, he was instrumental in facilitating the historic 1991 Air Quality Agreement between the U.S. and Canada.

Some of Mulroney's initiatives including free trade and the GST were undoubtedly controversial at the time. However, today many Canadians regard these policies as key to Canada's economic progress in the decades that followed.

Mulroney died on February 29, 2024, at the age of 84.

About the stamp

The stamp features a photograph of a relaxed and smiling prime minister, capturing his warm and approachable demeanour. The stamp was designed by Paprika using a photograph taken by Bill McCarthy and was printed by Colour Innovations. The issue includes a booklet of 10 Permanent™ stamps and an Official First Day Cover. The cancel site is Baie-Comeau, Quebec, Mulroney's birthplace.

Stamp products are available at canadapost.ca and at select postal outlets across Canada.

For resources, including links to images of the stamp and other products:

Access external folder with high-resolution images

Read the Canada Post magazine article

Watch the short video

Social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

™ Trademark of Canada Post Corporation.

SOURCE Canada Post

For more information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]