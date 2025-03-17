New spending and savings account is designed to help customers make the most of their money

OTTAWA, ON, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - As part of our commitment to provide Canadians with greater access to financial services across Canada, we are pleased to announce the national launch of the new Canada Post MyMoney™ Account.

Canadians deserve financial services that are fair, transparent and, above all, accessible. That's why we're partnering with KOHO to introduce the Canada Post MyMoney Account – a spending and savings account designed to better support your everyday needs. The MyMoney Account offers low-fee and no-fee plans that include cash-back rewards on select purchases and other features and tools to help maximize savings:

Earn market leading interest on the entire account balance

Get up to 2% cash back on select categories of purchases

Build your credit history with credit-building tools

Deposit funds easily with the KOHO app or at Canada Post locations

Our post offices and post office clerks are experienced in handling financial services. Canada Post handles millions of financial service transactions for customers each year including domestic and international remittances, money orders, prepaid reloadable cards and e-vouchers.

With its unrivalled national corporate and franchise retail networks, Canada Post is uniquely positioned to help meet the evolving needs of Canadians and newcomers, communities and Canadian businesses – especially those living in rural, remote and Indigenous communities. The new MyMoney Account marks a strategic shift toward products that are more aligned with Canada Post's core financial services.

The MyMoney Account will be delivered with KOHO, a leading Canadian financial technology company that provides online financial services to more than one million users. By combining KOHO's expertise with our unrivalled network, we will provide greater access to financial services for all.

Canada Post's new MyMoney Account is available to customers nationwide as of today, March 17.

For more information, please visit canadapost.ca/mymoney.

™ Canada Post Corporation / Mastercard Int. / KOHO Financial Inc., Licensed User.

Mastercard is a registered trademark and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

SOURCE Canada Post

