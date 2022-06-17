Charter reflects commitment to eliminating racism, discrimination at work

OTTAWA, ON, June 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Post today released an Anti-Racism and Anti-Discrimination Charter that affirms its commitment to foster a safe, inclusive workplace free from racism or discrimination.

"Our 68,000 employees deserve to feel safe, welcome and respected at work," says Canada Post President and CEO Doug Ettinger. "This Charter reflects the values of our country and of our company – that we are all equal and there is no place for racism and discrimination."

"Each one of us needs to feel safe and welcome, and to bring their full self to work," says Susan Margles, Chief People and Safety Officer at Canada Post. "We're committed to providing exactly that environment – for everyone."

The Charter acknowledges that racism and discrimination exist in Canada Post and in the country it serves. Under the Charter, Canada Post is committed to working with employee resource groups (ERG) and its bargaining agents to eliminate racism and discrimination. It intends to create a workplace where it's safe to stand up and speak out in allyship against discrimination. To this end, Canada Post has been providing employees with unconscious bias training, education, and incident reporting processes and remedies. In the Charter, Canada Post commits to taking all reported incidents seriously, immediately investigating them, and taking appropriate action.

The Anti-Racism and Anti-Discrimination Charter was developed in consultation with Canada Post's bargaining agents and with its employee resource groups. The groups bring together employees from all levels of the company and from diverse backgrounds (including visible minorities, Indigenous Peoples, persons with disabilities and our LGBTQ2S+ communities).

The Charter will be posted in Canada Post's workplaces across the country and on the company's intranet, as well as shared with employees.

