Private Singh stamp pays tribute to forgotten heroes who served in the Canadian military, paving the road to inclusion

KITCHENER, ON, Nov. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - At the annual Sikh Remembrance Day Ceremony, held in Kitchener, Ontario, on Sunday, Canada Post unveiled its Remembrance Day stamp recognizing the long history of Sikh soldiers serving with the Canadian military.

More than a quarter million Sikh soldiers answered the call of duty for Britain and its allies during both world wars. In Canada, discrimination prevented many Sikhs from enlisting. Only 10 broke the barrier in the First World War – most fighting with the Canadian Expeditionary Force in Europe – including eight who joined before conscription.

Private Singh stamp (CNW Group/Canada Post)

As followers of Sikhism, which promotes equality regardless of race, class, gender or religion, the majority of these soldiers had the surname Singh ("lion" in Punjabi). Nearly a century later, research brought to light the forgotten stories of these and other Sikh soldiers in Canada, whose courage and resilience inspired future generations and helped build a more inclusive country.

Heart of a lion: Private Buckam Singh

At 22 years old, Private Buckam Singh was the youngest Canadian Sikh soldier to enlist. He was wounded and returned to action after recovering in hospital – only to be injured again. He was later diagnosed with tuberculosis and died from the disease in 1919. Private Singh's resting place at Mount Hope Cemetery in Kitchener is the only known military grave in Canada of a Sikh soldier from the world wars. The Remembrance Day ceremony held at the site is one of the largest annual gatherings of Sikh soldiers and veterans in North America.

About the stamp

Designed by Larry Burke and Anna Stredulinsky from Burke & Burke and illustrated by Parm Singh, the Private Singh stamp features an illustration of a Canadian Sikh soldier paying his respects in remembrance of those who have served. The background is an illustration of Private Buckam Singh's grave at Mount Hope Cemetery in Kitchener, the stamp's cancel location. The Poppy Design is a registered trademark of the Royal Canadian Legion, Dominion Command, and is used under licence.

The stamps and collectibles are available at canadapost.ca and postal outlets across Canada.

To access images of the stamps and other products, and more resources:

SOURCE Canada Post

For more information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]