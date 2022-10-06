Festival celebrated with fireworks displays and lighting of lamps

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Post today issued a new commemorative stamp in honour of Diwali, a major festival observed by Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and other communities. Also known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali is a celebration of light over darkness and good over evil.

About the festival

Diwali stamp (CNW Group/Canada Post)

Diwali, which falls on October 24 this year, is celebrated over a period of five days. During the festivities, small clay oil lamps called diyas are often lit in rows in homes and temples. Fireworks are also set off, signifying the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance. Colourful geometric Rangoli patterns are created in entrance ways, living rooms and courtyards using rice, paint, coloured sand or powder, or flower petals. Families and friends also gather to exchange gifts and give food and goods to those in need.

About the stamp

Featuring an illustration by Arthur Grivel, of Montréal design firm Paprika, the stamp design highlights two traditions that are central to the celebration of Diwali: fireworks displays and the lighting of diyas. Fluorescent ink applied to parts of the stamp intensifies its colour and gives it a glowing appearance when exposed to black light.

This is Canada Post's fourth Diwali stamp; the first three were issued in 2017, 2020 and 2021. The stamp is just one of several annual issues that celebrate Canada's cultural diversity by recognizing events of importance to Canadians. Others include Christmas, Hanukkah and Eid. The stamp issue is cancelled in Calgary, which is home to a large population of Indo-Canadians.

Printed by Colour Innovations, the stamp issue includes a booklet of 6 Permanent™ domestic rate stamps and an Official First Day Cover. Stamps and collectibles are available at canadapost.ca and postal outlets across Canada.

