In addition to the annual stamp issue, the Foundation raises funds through a five-week in-store campaign to solicit point-of-sale donations from customers and a year-round employee payroll donation program. In previous years, retail locations across Canada held local fundraising events. However, in lieu of events during COVID-19, customers and the public are encouraged to donate online at www.canadapost.ca/community to protect the safety of employees and our customers. All funds go to organizations that operate in the province or territory in which they were raised.

Over the past nine years, the Foundation has granted nearly $9 million to hundreds of initiatives across Canada. They include literacy and language programs, youth outreach services, gender and sexual diversity programs, arts and recreation projects, special education programs, childhood health programs, anti-bullying initiatives, mentoring programs and many others. The 2020 grant recipients will be announced in October.

About the Foundation

Established in 2012, the Canada Post Community Foundation for Children provides grants to Canadian schools, charities and organizations in an effort to make a difference in the lives of children in our communities.

About the stamp issue

The 2020 Canada Post Community Foundation stamp issue by Vancouver's Subplot Inc., features an illustration by Isabelle Arsenault that depicts a diverse community of animals living peacefully in a bountiful tree. It reminds us that, despite our differences, we have the power to come together, live in harmony and enrich each other's lives.

The stamp, in a booklet of 10, and Official First Day Cover, cancelled in Ottawa. Ont. are available at canadapost.ca/shop.

Follow these links for high-resolution images and for more information in Details magazine.

SOURCE Canada Post

For further information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]

Related Links

www.canadapost.ca

