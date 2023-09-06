84 community organizations to receive funding including three $50,000 Signature Grants

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Post Community Foundation announced today that 84 organizations will receive much-needed funding for community initiatives that strive to enhance the lives of children and youth.

Nearly $1.2 million in grants will be distributed to charities, schools and community groups across the country. Among them are this year's $50,000-Signature Grant recipients:

The Canadian Centre for Gender & Sexual Diversity , based in Ottawa

, based in The Robb Nash Project Inc ., based in Winnipeg

., based in First Light St. John's Friendship Centre Inc., based in St. John's , will receive the Indigenous Truth and Reconciliation Signature Grant, which was launched last year.

Since 2012, the Foundation has granted nearly $13.5 million to more than 1,100 initiatives nationwide, including literacy and language programs; youth outreach services; projects that support Indigenous youth; gender and sexual diversity programs; arts and recreation projects; special education programs; childhood health programs; anti-bullying initiatives; mentoring programs and many others.

All 2023 grant recipients are listed on the Canada Post Community Foundation website.

Community-based fundraising to support community needs

The Foundation raises money through customer donations in post offices, employee payroll deductions and sale of a special annual stamp. During the Foundation's annual retail fundraising campaign, every dollar raised by incredible retail employees across the country goes directly to community projects, in the province or territory in which it was raised. Stamp booklets are available for purchase at post offices and canadapost.ca/shop with funds benefitting community organizations.

Spotlight on Signature Grant recipients

Valued at $50,000 each, Signature Grants are given to national organizations that offer programming for children and youth across Canada.

Based in Ottawa, the Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity is a non-profit organization that promotes sexual and gender diversity in (non-)romantic relations through education, research, and advocacy. A cheque presentation event will be held at the Canada Post's Head Office (2701 Riverside Dr, Ottawa) on Tuesday, September 12 at 11 am ET.

The Robb Nash Project, based in Winnipeg, works with schools to harness the power of music and storytelling to encourage discussions about mental health. The presentation addresses topics such as depression, anxiety, self-harm, addiction, bullying and suicide. An event will be held to present the cheque to the organization in Winnipeg on Thursday, October 12. More information will be shared closer to the event date.

The Indigenous Truth and Reconciliation Signature Grant, introduced in 2022, is available to Indigenous regional or local organizations that offer children's programming anchored in the principles of Indigenous truth and reconciliation. This year's recipient is First Light St. John's Friendship Centre, based in St. John's. The non-profit organization provides programs and services rooted in the revitalization, strengthening and celebration of Indigenous cultures and languages in the spirit of trust, respect and friendship. A cheque presentation event will be hosted by First Light St. John's Friendship Centre in St. John's on Thursday, September 28. More information will be shared closer to the event date.

About the Foundation

Established in 2012, the Foundation is a registered charity that operates at arm's length from Canada Post. Its mission is to have a positive impact on the lives of children and youth (up to age 21) by building the capacity of local charities, initiatives and school programs that support them. Through its grassroots, community-based approach, the Foundation plays a critical role in helping Canada Post achieve its purpose, A Stronger Canada – Delivered.

To learn more about the Canada Post Community Foundation, visit canadapost.ca/community.

