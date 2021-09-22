Canada Post Community Foundation ramps up 2021 campaign, rolls out grants to improve the lives of Canadian children

A total of $1.2 million in grants has been awarded for this year. The recipients include grassroots organizations from every province and territory. Among this year's grants, 17 – totalling approximately $270,000 – will go to programs that support Indigenous youth. Canada Post is committed to fostering reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, including through funding of community programs that support Indigenous children and youth. A list of all 2021 grant recipients can be found on the Canada Post Community Foundation website.

In-store campaign launched with special stamp to raise funds for next year

Faced with a growing number of applications each year, the Foundation raises money through customer donations in post offices, employee payroll deduction and sale of a special stamp issued annually. This year's stamp, issued on September 20, will raise funds for distribution in 2022 and is available for purchase. Stamps can be purchased and donations made at local post offices, with funds going to organizations that operate in the province or territory in which they are raised.

$11 million for more than 1,000 initiatives since 2012

Established in 2012, the Foundation is a registered charity that operates at arm's length from Canada Post. It has granted $11 million to more than 1,000 initiatives for children and youth nationwide, including literacy and language programs; youth outreach services; projects that support Indigenous youth; gender and sexual diversity programs; arts and recreation projects; special education programs; childhood health programs; anti-bullying initiatives; mentoring programs and many others.

About the stamp issue

The 2021 stamp for the Canada Post Community Foundation, designed by Kim Smith of Subplot Design Inc., features an illustration of fireflies in the night sky. The luminous glow of the fireflies is a reminder of the light that shines within each of us. We all have the power to make the world a little brighter for others – especially children and youth. This design was selected by Canada Post frontline retail employees. The stamp is available at Canada Post outlets across the country and online at canadapost.ca/shop. Follow these links for high-resolution images.

About the Foundation

The Canada Post Community Foundation provides grants to Canadian schools, charities and organizations in an effort to make a difference in the lives of children across the country. It supports the small, underfunded projects that often go unnoticed, from coast to coast to coast. Through its grassroots, community-based approach, the Foundation plays a critical role in helping Canada Post achieve its purpose, A Stronger Canada – Delivered.

To donate to the Canada Post Community Foundation, purchase a booklet of stamps at a local post office or visit canadapost.ca/community.

SOURCE Canada Post

For further information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]

Related Links

www.canadapost.ca

