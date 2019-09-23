Canada Post Community Foundation issues grants of $1.2 million to better the lives of children

118 groups across the country will receive funds to help children, as new stamps go on sale to raise funds for next year's grants

OTTAWA, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canada Post Community Foundation today announced approximately $1.2 million in grants to 118 groups that help children in communities across Canada, as new stamps went on sale to help raise funds for next year's grants.

In addition to the annual stamp issue, the Foundation raises funds through a five-week in-store campaign to solicit point-of-sale donations from customers, from local fundraisers by employees, and a year-round employee payroll donation program. Funds go to organizations that operate in the province or territory in which they were raised.