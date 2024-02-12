Charities, schools and community groups with projects supporting children and youth can apply until March 1

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Post Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2024 grants.

Canadian charities, schools and community organizations that offer programming for children and youth are encouraged to apply for project grants, ranging in value up to $25,000. There are also up to four $50,0000-Signature Grants available, including the Indigenous Truth and Reconciliation Signature Grant.

Applications will be accepted from every province and territory with a focus on local grassroots initiatives, such as literacy and language programs; youth outreach services; gender diversity programs; arts and recreation projects; anti-bullying initiatives; mentoring programs and many others.

The deadline to submit applications is Friday, March 1 at noon (Eastern Time) through canadapost.ca/community. Grant recipients will be announced in August 2024.

Support for grassroots projects across Canada

The Community Foundation's mission is to improve the lives of children and youth (up to age 21). Funds are raised each year through customer donations in post offices, employee payroll deductions and the sale of a special stamp. The Foundation's community-based, grassroots approach champions the small, underfunded projects that often go unnoticed. Grants also support national organizations with far-reaching impacts. Every dollar raised goes directly to recipients in support of their efforts.

About the Foundation

The Canada Post Community Foundation is a registered charity that operates at arm's length from Canada Post. Since 2012, it has granted $13.5 million to more than 1,100 community projects nationwide. The Foundation is one of the best examples of Canada Post's commitment to building a stronger Canada. Supporting initiatives that benefit children and youth helps to strengthen communities for all Canadians.

