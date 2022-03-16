New $50,000 Indigenous Truth and Reconciliation Signature Grant introduced

OTTAWA, ON, March 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canada Post Community Foundation is now accepting grant applications for 2022. Canadian charities, schools and community organizations that strive to make a difference in the lives of children and youth (up to the age of 21) can apply for grants up to $25,000. There are also up to three $50,000 Signature Grants available to national organizations that offer programming to support children and youth across Canada.

The Foundation welcomes applications from all communities across the country and values local grassroots initiatives, including literacy and language programs, youth outreach services, programs supporting Indigenous youth, gender diversity programs and arts and recreation projects.

Applications will be open until April 8 at noon (Eastern Time) and can be submitted through the Community Foundation website at canadapost.ca/community. Grant recipients will be announced in August 2022.

The new Indigenous Truth and Reconciliation Signature Grant

This year, the Foundation has introduced a new annual Indigenous Truth and Reconciliation Signature Grant, valued at $50,000.

The Signature Grant will support educational initiatives for children and youth that increase the understanding of Indigenous culture and foster meaningful conversations in the spirit of Reconciliation. Such initiatives can include programs that facilitate access to Indigenous language resources; that build capacity for intercultural understanding, empathy and mutual respect; or that develop best practices on teaching curriculum related to residential schools and Indigenous history.

The Foundation created this Signature Grant to support the goals, recommendations and calls to action outlined in the Final Report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada.

Local and regional groups that represent First Nation, Métis, Inuit or Urban Indigenous peoples and that offer programs supporting these communities are invited to apply.

About the Foundation

The Canada Post Community Foundation is a registered charity that operates at arm's length from Canada Post. It oversees an annual giving cycle that provides more than $1 million in grants annually.

Since 2012, the Foundation has granted $11 million to more than 1,000 community projects nationwide.

100% of funds raised go directly to recipients in support of their efforts.

SOURCE Canada Post

For further information: Media Relations: 613-734-8888, [email protected]