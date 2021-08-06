Postal service adopts a science-based target in support of Canada's transition to a low-carbon economy

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Post has adopted a science-based target to reduce its scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 30 per cent by 2030, an initial target that will set it on a path to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

"Canadians expect us to view our responsibilities to the country through a wider lens," says Cheryl Hodder, Senior Vice-President, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Canada Post. "Our responsibility includes addressing the serious risks associated with climate change, which will impact Canada, its people and businesses."

This initial target will set Canada Post on a path to net-zero emissions by 2050. Net zero means reducing emissions from the postal service's operations and supply chain as much as possible and offsetting the remaining emissions.

Canada Post's science-based target has three main components:

reduce scope 1 (direct) and scope 2 GHG emissions (from the generation of purchased electricity) by 30 per cent by 2030, measured against 2019 levels;

use 100 per cent renewable electricity in its facilities by 2030; and

engage with top suppliers and Canada Post's subsidiaries so that 67% of suppliers (by spend) and all subsidiaries adopt a science-based target by 2025.

Some highlights of how Canada Post will reach its goal include:

Buildings: Canada Post will retrofit its existing buildings to make them more energy efficient by leveraging solutions such as optimizing HVAC systems, switching away from fossil fuels for heating, and installing LED lights and solar panels. Its newest large facility was designed to the Canada Green Building Council's Zero Carbon Building Design Standard.

Fleet: Canada Post has the country's largest fleet of hybrid vehicles, with hybrids surpassing 10 per cent of total vehicles. It is also piloting new electric vehicles and investing in innovative low-carbon solutions such as e-cargo trikes. It will further reduce emissions by using space more efficiently in vehicles, optimizing routing and switching to alternative fuels.

Renewable electricity: Facilities will source 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2030 through power purchase agreements (bringing new renewable power online), green tariffs, the purchase of renewable energy certificates and on-site solar panels.

To learn more, you can view a video in which Cheryl Hodder, Senior Vice-President of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, introduces and shares details of Canada Post's science-based targets. You can also find the complete report at canadapost.ca/sustainability.

