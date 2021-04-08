To mark the importance of the 50th anniversary, the JUNOS have redesigned the prestigious award from the solid crystal tower into a new golden statuette, which is featured on the commemorative stamp.



About the JUNO Awards

What has become Canada's biggest night in music started as a simple annual poll of the country's favourite musicians in a former trade publication, RPM, founded by publisher Walt Grealis and record producer Stan Klees. Initially known as the RPM Gold Leaf Awards, they were renamed in 1971 to honour Pierre Juneau, first chair of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) who was also responsible for the implementation of Canadian content regulations in the early 1970s.

Since their beginnings, the JUNOS have evolved alongside Canada's vibrant music scene, and they have added new categories to recognize the increasing diversity of the country's most celebrated artists.

"We are thrilled to partner with Canada Post to celebrate the 50th Annual JUNO Awards," says Allan Reid, President and CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards and MusiCounts. "Collaborating with this historical institution allows us to celebrate Canada and our nation's renowned musical talent. Our new golden statuette will stand proud on the limited-edition stamp and we can't wait for music lovers across the country to get their hands on one."

The special 50th anniversary presentation of the JUNO Awards will be broadcast nationwide Sunday, May 16 at 8 pm, ET/5 pm, PT, on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music and globally on CBCMusic.ca/junos.

About the stamp

Designed by Paprika and illustrated by Amanda Arlotta, the stamp features the new golden statuette that JUNO Award winners will begin receiving this year.

Printed by Colour Innovations, this issue includes a booklet of five Permanent™ domestic rate stamps and the Official First Day Cover.

Stamps and collectibles are available at canadapost.ca/shop and postal outlets across Canada.

About CARAS

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) is a not-for-profit organization created to preserve and enhance the Canadian music industry and promote higher artistic and industry standards. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the JUNO Awards, a national celebration of Canadian music. In honour of this significant milestone, CARAS will launch exciting initiatives in the host city of Toronto, and nationally across our country. Each initiative will drive forward CARAS' four key pillars: Educate through MusiCounts' charitable programs and community resources, Develop emerging artists through mentorship and development programs, Celebrate Canadian artists with year-round JUNO Awards showcasing, and Honour music industry icons through the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

In a time unlike any other, our sound connects and unites us. The JUNOS are proud to represent so many Canadian facets of music, performance and recording, distinctly, All Our Sound. For more information on the 50th Annual JUNO Awards or The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) please visit www.junoawards.ca.

