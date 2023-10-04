Five small businesses with big stories each receive $100,000+ in prizes

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Post is proud to start Small Business Month by announcing the winners of the 2023 Tales of Triumph contest. These five small businesses are resilient, connected to their communities and innovating to succeed.

This annual contest recognizes the importance of small businesses by sharing their stories and celebrating their success. Along with Canada Post's targeted services and expertise, prizes are offered to help entrepreneurs grow and scale their companies. The five winning businesses will each receive a package valued at over $100,000, which includes shipping and marketing credits, marketing services, promotion across Canada Post digital channels, and national and regional targeted media campaigns.

An external panel of expert judges selected the winners in three categories:

The Canada's Choice category saw Canadians vote for their favourite contest finalist. This year's winner is Newbornlander in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. (View winner's video)

Canada Post employees also voted for their favourite contest finalist. BRACAShirts, in St. Thomas, Ontario, won in the Employees' Choice category. (View winner's video)

"Small businesses are vital to the economy and to communities from coast to coast to coast," says Doug Ettinger, Canada Post's President and CEO. "Canada Post is committed to serving the evolving needs of Canadians and Canadian businesses – and that includes helping the country's entrepreneurs grow and thrive."

The Tales of Triumph contest is one way Canada Post actively supports small businesses. Our Free Shipping Tuesday campaign allows these companies, and others who are part of the Canada Post Solutions for Small Business™ program, to ship one free parcel every Tuesday in October. We are also expanding capacity and improving services for small businesses in even the most remote locations, while investing in environmental sustainability and innovative new products to better serve Canadian businesses – and their customers.

Every small business has a big story. Canada Post is proud to celebrate those stories and share them through the Tales of Triumph contest.

