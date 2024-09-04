OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Post is thrilled to announce the five small business winners of its 2024 Tales of Triumph contest – and to open the voting for this year's Canada's Choice Award.

This is the fifth year of the annual contest that celebrates the determination of small businesses from across Canada and supports their future growth. We're proud to shine a light on their incredible stories so that more Canadians can discover how these small brands are making a big impact in communities across the country.

The winners were selected by an external panel of judges in five categories. The 2024 Tales of Triumph winners by category are:

Each winner is receiving a prize package that will help support their business journeys. This includes shipping and marketing credits, marketing services, promotion across Canada Post digital channels, along with national and regional targeted media campaigns. The value of these services totals more than $100,000.

Voting starts for Canada's Choice Award!

Until September 30, Canadians can also play a role in writing the next chapter of one of these five winners by voting for their favourite. The small business with the most votes will win an additional $10,000 in cash and additional media promotion valued at $50,000.

To learn more about this annual small business contest, discover the stories of past winners and vote, you can visit our Tales of Triumph website.

SOURCE Canada Post

For more information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]