Awards help support educational goals of First Nations, Métis and Inuit students

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Post is honoured to announce the winners of the 2022 Awards for Indigenous Students. Twenty-five First Nations, Métis and Inuit students from across the country have been recognized for their dedication to learning and will receive $2,000 to help support their education.

Recipients of this year's Awards:

Yukon – Tannicka Reeves

Tannicka Reeves Northwest Territories – Cayla Gillis

Nunavut – Alesha-Elijah Tiglik

Alesha-Elijah Tiglik British Columbia – Darryl Gray , Jeremiah Hyslop , Suzie Kimball , Samuel McDonald , Mackenzie Vandale Roode

, , , , Alberta – Cole Crane , Chelsea Garbanewski , Cheyenne Hall , Vanessa Paterson , Jona Sparvier

, , , , Saskatchewan – Michelle Meeches , Colton Pratt , Jacqueline Valois

, , Manitoba – Angel Lefebvre

Ontario – Emily Abrams , Tara Hutchison , Chett Monague , Jessica Plain

, , , Nova Scotia – Cynthia Denny

Newfoundland and Labrador – Crystal Anderson , Madison Bennett , Megan Dicker

Created in 2004, the Canada Post Awards for Indigenous Students are open to all Indigenous Canadian students who have resumed studies after being away from school for at least 12 months and who have completed at least one full year of study. The Awards are granted annually to selected applicants from across the country and winners receive $2,000 in recognition of their efforts.

Applicants are required to submit an essay outlining the obstacles and challenges they have overcome in pursuit of further education. Each year, up to 25 winners across the country are awarded. Since 2004, the Awards have helped 432 students realize their learning goals.

Information on how to apply for an education grant from Canada Post is presented here.

Full qualification details are available at canadapost.ca.

