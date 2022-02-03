Canada Post announces 25 recipients of the 2021 Awards for Indigenous Students

Since 2004, more than 400 winners have been recognized

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Post is proud to announce the 25 winners of the 2021 Awards for Indigenous Students.

Created in 2004, the Canada Post Awards for Indigenous Students celebrate the hard work and determination of First Nations, Métis and Inuit individuals who have embraced a renewed pursuit of learning. The Awards are granted annually to selected applicants from across the country and winners receive $2,000 in recognition of their efforts.

Recipients of this year's Awards:

British Columbia – Nakoa Faulconer , Tamara Huang , Krystal McKay

– , , Alberta – Brailon English, Luke Klug , Kansas Provost

– Brailon English, , Kansas Provost Saskatchewan – Jenna Bear , Leah Burwash , Ammarie Clinton, Tanzy Janvier , Sheila Naytowhow , Chantelle Peacock Hammel , Janelle Sunshine Sakebow , Syndel Thomas Kozar

– , , Ammarie Clinton, , , , , Manitoba – Lindsay Bain , Patti-Lynn Sinclair , Sabrina Wood

– , , Ontario – Barbara Barrette , Mason Cloud , Randy Kakegamick , Delaney Michano , Athena Serbourne, Kendall White , Tia Kennedy

– , , , , Athena Serbourne, , Newfoundland and Labrador – Geniene McCarthy

The Awards are open to all Indigenous Canadian students who have resumed studies and completed at least one full year of study after being away from school for at least 12 months. Applicants are required to submit an essay outlining the obstacles and challenges they have overcome in pursuit of further education.

Each year, up to 25 winners across the country receive a prize. Since 2004, the Awards have helped 407 students realize their learning goals.

How to apply for an education grant from Canada Post.

Full qualification details are available at canadapost.ca.

