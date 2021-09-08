Customers, employees are certain to have uninterrupted postal service for two years as the country builds back from COVID-19

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) have voted to ratify tentative two-year renewal agreements for both urban plant and delivery employees (CUPW-Urban) and Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers (CUPW-RSMC).

The new agreements will be in effect until December 31, 2023 (RSMC) and until January 31, 2024 (Urban). This means the next round of bargaining will not occur until the fall of 2023.

"This provides Canada Post employees, customers and Canadians with certainty about uninterrupted postal service as the country builds back from COVID-19," said Doug Ettinger, Canada Post President and CEO.

The process began in the spring when CUPW's National Executive Board agreed to Canada Post's request to begin discussions about renewing the existing agreements, which were set to expire at the end of this year (RSMC) and at the end of January 2022 (Urban).

The agreements include important improvements and commitments from Canada Post, including wage increases.

