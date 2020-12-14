Canadians asked to ship and shop this week to help us safely process and deliver the pre-Christmas surge

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - As Canada Post responds to the full impact of the changes Canadians are making in response to safety and travel restrictions, we are working hard to safely deliver the pre-Christmas surge. Not only are Canadians shopping online in record numbers for gifts and other items, we've also seen a huge influx of customers at post offices shipping gifts to replace their traditional holiday visits. As a result, we're adjusting our holiday parcel shipping deadlines within Canada and asking Canadians to do their shipping and online shopping as soon as possible this week.

Responding to safely process and deliver

Canada Post began ramping up early this peak holiday season to respond to the expected demand and the need to maintain important safety measures in everything we do. Our plants have been operating around the clock, processing record volumes which then go out for delivery each day.

We've added more than 4,000 seasonal employees, increased our fleet by more than 1,000 vehicles, worked with commercial customers to manage the flow of parcels and encouraged Canadians to shop and ship as early as possible, beginning in early October.

This weekend we delivered approximately 1.1 million parcels across the country and expect heavy deliveries to continue through this week and next. Even with processing and delivery moving well with additional resources, there is a limit to what we can safely process and deliver. Customers should expect delays. Please track your items to follow their progress as we work to deliver.

Revised holiday parcel shipping dates

We understand the importance of the items we're currently processing and delivering in record numbers and thank Canadians for the patience they have shown us this year. We remain committed to reliable and timely service and have revised the following shipping guidelines to help us safely deliver the pre-Christmas parcel surge. Deadlines for mail remain unchanged. As a reminder, on-time delivery guarantees have been suspended since March 18, 2020 due to the unique circumstances we are operating in this year.

Revised Domestic Holiday Parcel Shipping Dates – 2020



Priority™ Xpresspost™ Flat Rate Box Regular Parcel Local Dec. 18 Dec. 18 Dec. 18 Dec. 18 Regional Dec. 18 Dec. 18 Dec. 16-18 Dec. 14-16 National Dec. 18 Dec. 17 Dec. 11-17 Dec. 9-15

Please consult canadapost.ca for full details, specifics and restrictions

SOURCE Canada Post

For further information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]

Related Links

www.canadapost.ca

