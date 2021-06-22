Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Announces Senior Executive Change

TORONTO, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - John Graham, President & CEO of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) today announced that after 11 years with CPP Investments, Shane Feeney, Senior Managing Director & Global Head of Private Equity, will be leaving the organization to assume a leadership role at Northleaf Capital Partners.

"I want to thank Shane for his tremendous contribution to CPP Investments. For the past 11 years, Shane has had a significant impact on growing our Private Equity program to be a key part of our diversified investment strategy, and one that is recognized as a leader globally," said Mr. Graham. "A friend and colleague for many years, his contributions beyond leading one of our most successful investment programs will be missed and we wish him all the best in his new role."

CPP Investments is currently conducting a thorough assessment of potential candidates in accordance with its well-developed succession processes. Appointments will be made in due course, with a view to a seamless transition and appointing an individual with leadership capabilities aligned with our ambitions as an organization.

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Fund in the best interest of the more than 20 million contributors and beneficiaries of the Canada Pension Plan. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, investments are made around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At March 31, 2021, the Fund totalled $497.2 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

SOURCE Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

For further information: Frank Switzer, Managing Director, Investor Relations, T: +1 416-523-8039, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cppib.ca

