Canada Opens Call for Research, Development and Demonstration Projects on Industrial Decarbonization and Low-Carbon Fuels

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The climate crisis poses an enormous threat to long-term sustainability, global security and economic well-being around the globe. Canada, alongside others in the international community, must rapidly reduce carbon emissions and fight climate change. However, confronting climate change in thoughtful ways also offers the potential for significant economic opportunities for businesses, communities and workers in Canada and around the world.

That is why the Government of Canada is committed to accelerating the development of technologies that will help build a clean energy future while creating new opportunities for Canadian workers.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a new call for expressions of interest to support low-carbon fuels research, development and demonstration (RD&D) projects, further advancing Canada's competitiveness as markets shift to more sustainable, low-carbon operations.

The intent of the expressions of interest is to provide research funding to help industry address its emissions in hard-to-abate sectors, including iron and steel, chemicals and fertilizers, smelting and refining, and cement — which accounted for 11 percent of Canada's total emissions in 2019. Selected projects are expected to reduce GHG emissions in these sectors, leading to cleaner air and water, better health outcomes for Canadians and improved community resiliency, while helping Canada reach its goal of achieving a net-zero economy by 2050.

Funded under the Energy Innovation Program, the projects funded through this call target three technology areas: industrial fuel switching, pre-commercial production of clean fuels, and the development and upgrade of hydrogen codes and standards. Applicants must demonstrate how their project has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, as well as how it addresses a gap in Canada's energy systems. The call for expressions of interest will harness Canadian ingenuity to create good jobs and position Canada and its workers to compete in the economy of the future.

The call for expressions of interest for low-carbon fuels RD&D projects will remain open until February 2, 2022.

Quote

"Many of the technologies needed to reach net zero by 2050 are still in various stages of development, including clean fuels and decarbonization solutions for heavy industry. Our government is investing in targeted RD&D in both of these areas to help grow the economy and move us toward our climate targets."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

Quick facts

The Energy Innovation Program advances clean energy technologies that will help Canada meet its climate change targets while supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy. It funds RD&D projects as well as other related scientific activities.

meet its climate change targets while supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy. It funds RD&D projects as well as other related scientific activities. Today's call for expressions of interest is another step the government is taking to fight climate change and lower emissions. It is underpinned by Canada's climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, and by initiatives such as the Hydrogen Strategy for Canada to support the increased production of clean hydrogen, the Emissions Reduction Fund to increase the production and use of low-carbon fuels, and the $1.5-billion Clean Fuels Fund, which will increase support for domestic production and adoption of low-carbon fuels.

Related Information



Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Joanna Sivasankaran, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 819-790-1907, [email protected]

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

