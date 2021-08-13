Canada, Ontario and partners invest over $27.6 million to improve community, culture, and active transportation infrastructure in Toronto

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impacts of COVID-19, on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to enhance citizens' quality of life, meet the needs of communities, and promote job creation and make meaningful investments to address the impacts of COVID-19.

Today, the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, and Member of Parliament for Scarborough Southwest, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Adam Vaughan, Member of Parliament for Spadina—Fort York; Marci Ien, Member of Parliament for Toronto Centre; the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; the Honourable Rod Phillips, Ontario's Minister of Long-Term Care; and His Worship John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto, announced joint funding for 14 projects to improve cultural, community, and active transportation infrastructure across the City.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $13.6 million in these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream (CVRIS), and the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure plan. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $8.3 million, with recipients contributing over $5.6 million towards their respective projects.

Among projects funded through CVRIS are eight components of the City of Toronto's Ravine Strategy to improve the City's active transportation infrastructure. Project work includes the construction of a new connection from Meadoway Trail to Highland Creek Trail, as well as upgrades to trails through Taylor Creek Park and Rowntree Mills Park, including trail reconstruction and site drainage. Additional work involves a new trail wayfinding signage in ravines at the East Don Trail, Upper Highland Trail, Meadoway and Upper Black Creek. Finally, upgrades to existing entry points at approximately seven ravines across the city, including Edwards Gardens, will improve community access to green spaces.

The Toronto Ravine Strategy project will increase access to public and private greenspace. This will provide residents with accessible and reliable trail systems and outdoor spaces to help them maintain a healthy and active lifestyle while staying safe.

Other projects funded through CVRIS will support important upgrades to HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), humidifiers, and heating systems in long-term care homes across the city, providing residents with a more comfortable living environment. These investments will also improve the safety of homes for both residents and long-term care workers.

Funding announced today will also support improvements to community, cultural and recreation facilities throughout the city, such as the rehabilitation of the Don Montgomery Community Centre, improving accessibility and quality of visitor experience at the Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre; renovations to the Young Centre for the Performing Arts, and improved accessibility at the Toronto Zoo.

Once complete, the projects announced today will provide all Torontonians with safer access to quality, cultural and recreational facilities, encouraging families and friends to reconnect, stay active, and enjoy the abundant cultural experiences throughout the city.

The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, implemented in response to the pandemic, allows the Government of Canada to invest up to 80 per cent of eligible costs for projects in provinces, and up to 100 per cent for projects in territories and Indigenous communities. The Government of Ontario will invest 20 per cent of the eligible costs for projects across the province.

"Investments in local infrastructure are critical to the wellbeing of our communities. Today's announcement of over $2 million to the Don Montgomery Community Recreation Centre in Scarborough Southwest through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream, and nearly $12 million for 13 other projects across the City of Toronto, will assist with facility rehabilitation costs and help ensure that the residents of Scarborough and Toronto have places to gather for years to come."

The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness and Member of Parliament for Scarborough Southwest, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Recreation and cultural spaces are at the heart of inclusive, sustainable, and welcoming communities where people want to live, work and raise a family. Together with our partners, we are supporting improvements to 14 projects that will provide residents of Toronto with accessible, safe, and modern recreation and cultural spaces where they can stay fit, explore local heritage, or enjoy a range of cultural activities."

Adam Vaughan, Member of Parliament for Spadina—Fort York

"Now more than ever Canadians rely on access to safe and modern community spaces so they can stay active, connect with loved ones, and maintain their well-being. Our government's support for Toronto's Ravine Strategy project is important to ensuring Torontonians have improved access to the trails and parks they value, while also providing alternative transpiration options for residents and visitors for years to come. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Marci Ien, Member of Parliament for Toronto Centre

"Torontonians have made huge sacrifices throughout the pandemic. It's not easy living in high rise buildings with limited space to be active. These projects will improve vital services, such as increased access to public and private greenspaces, as well as more accessible and reliable trail systems. Local and accessible recreational and active transportation opportunities are so important, now more than ever, to personal, family and community health. These investments will help residents maintain a healthy active lifestyle, while safely enjoying the City's outdoor space. As we look ahead, we will continue to invest in active, healthy and inclusive community projects for many years to come."

The Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Our government is repairing and rebuilding long-term care in Ontario. The joint investments announced today will enable Belmont House, the Tony Stacey Centre for Veterans' Care, and the Wexford Residence to improve their long-term care homes. These upgrades are another part of our plan to ensure residents live in safety and comfort."

The Honourable Rod Phillips, Ontario's Minister of Long-Term Care

"I want to thank the federal and provincial governments for investing in Toronto and for providing much-needed funding to help enhance and improve our city and its facilities. All of the projects announced today will greatly improve the lives of our residents and help create new opportunities for residents. During the pandemic, it was made clear that recreational and outdoor facilities play a great role in providing residents places to get out and get physical activity. Investments towards our Ravine Strategy for example will help us move forward in protecting and maintaining ravines and trails across our city. As a city, we know how important these services are and we continue to invest in them but we know we cannot do it alone. By working with the federal and provincial governments we can make changes quickly and ensure that we are continuously maintaining and updating our facilities for generations to come."

His Worship John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The Government of Canada has invested over $14.4 billion in more than 3,900 infrastructure projects across Ontario under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested over in more than 3,900 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in plan. Ontario is investing $10.2 billion under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure.

is investing under the to improve public transit; community, culture and recreation; green, and rural and northern community and other priority infrastructure. Across Canada , since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of Canada has contributed $9.7 billion to 3,500 infrastructure projects.

, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Government of has contributed to 3,500 infrastructure projects. The COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream funding stream guarantees a minimum of $100,000 to each of the province's 444 municipalities. Additional funding has been allocated to municipalities based on a variety of factors, including the value of infrastructure and median household income in each municipality.

to each of the province's 444 municipalities. Additional funding has been allocated to municipalities based on a variety of factors, including the value of infrastructure and median household income in each municipality. Over the next 10 years, the Government of Ontario is investing approximately $320 million across the province, and the federal government is investing approximately $407 million under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. This stream supports the construction of new facilities and upgrades to existing facilities that improve community infrastructure (e.g., community centres, libraries), recreational venues (e.g., arenas, recreational spaces) and cultural spaces (e.g., theatres, museums).

Project Information:

Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream

Project Title

and Funding

Stream Ultimate Recipient Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Recipient/ Other Funding Canadian

Stage Berkeley

Street theatre complex

repairs The

Canadian

Stage

Corporation Project work includes replacing the HVAC units that service the second and third floor administrative offices at the Berkeley Street theatre complex, replacing the faulty Sensor Module in the complex's dimmer control board, as well as the control switches in the board that failed as a result of the defective module. Once complete this project will improve the safety, usability, and audience experience of the facility. This is expected to host 100 activities from Canadian Stage and other theatre companies and arts organizations, including productions, individual performances, auditions, and community events. $35,775 $40,411 $45,168 Don Montgomery

Recreation

Facility

Rehabilitation Toronto, City

of The scope of work includes replacing the roof, ice pad, and refrigeration system. Also included is the refurbishing of the building envelope and interior and millwork. Work will also include upgrades to building accessibility requirements.

This project will improve access to quality services and programs for users with disabilities, while also extending the life of the facility. $2,228,280 $1,856,714 $1,485,706 Improve

accessibility of

Toronto Zoo

pathways,

boardwalks and

public washrooms Toronto, City

of The project includes renovating three public washrooms, and demolishing and reconstructing a fourth public washroom to meet requirements under the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act. Other work includes building an accessible boardwalk and recreational pathway to replace existing infrastructure. Upon completion, these improvements will allow individuals with mobility issues and physical disabilities to better access exhibits and zoo amenities, creating a more enjoyable experience for all guests and staff. $2,950,000 $2,458,088 $1,966,913 Maple Leaf Park

Splash Pad Toronto, City

of This project will support the design and construction of a new splash pad and related infrastructure, including water play spray features, inground jets activated by users, piping, and a drainage system. Work also includes the related landscape and seating areas.

This project will provide access to an affordable, self-scheduled, play opportunity for all children and families, allowing them to stay fit and have fun on hotter days. $252,000 $209,979 $168,021 Pan Macedonian

Building

Accessibility Pan

Macedonian

Federation

of Canada The project includes the installation of an elevator to provide access from the main floor to the basement and second floor, as well as renovating washrooms to improve accessibility.

The project will result in creating better accessibility for seniors and people with disabilities, allowing them to participate in programing provided by the centre. $130,641 $108,856 $87,105 Renovation of a

Not-for-Profit

Community Hub Dixon Hall

Services de

quartier Funding will support interior and exterior building renovations and enhancements, including the demolition and replacement of doors and windows, replacing the roof and heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system. Project work will also demolish and rebuild walls and ceilings, electrical systems, plumbing, and lighting and flooring to support a new kitchen and dining area, and activity and community space, as well as a computer technology lab.

The project will allow for improved client services and continued programming for 3,000 individuals a year, including seniors and parents of at-risk youth in Regent Park. $1,172,655 $967,440 $791,542 Renovating the

Young Centre

to be a more

accessible and

welcoming

cultural facility Young

Centre for

the

Performing

Arts Project work includes installing new automatic doors, creating wider hallways, installing wheelchair level service counters, replacing the HVAC with energy efficient environmental controls, and renovating the washroom facilities to be universal, with additional capacity. Improvements will also include creating a second-floor studio, and moving the existing ground-floor café and box office. These improvements will address a service gap in the community by creating more accessible cultural and studio spaces for public use, while also providing a more welcoming environment and experience for vulnerable Trans and Gender non-binary population. $1,357,920 $1,120,284 $916,596 Universal

Access in Facility

to Enhance

Cultural

Programming Japanese

Canadian

Cultural

Centre Project work consists of constructing a new accessible family washroom, upgrading three other washrooms as well as one set of showers and change rooms for greater accessibility. Improvements will also support adding a second publicly accessible elevator in the facility. This project will provide greater facility access to all members of the community, and improve visitor experience. $294,800 $245,642 $196,558

COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream

Project Title and Funding Stream Ultimate Recipient Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Commercial Washing

Machines

Project Royal Canadian

Legion District "D"

Care Centres -

Tony Stacey

Centre for

Veterans' Care The project will install two new commercial washing machines in the Tony Stacey Centre for Veterans' Care long-term care facility. The project will improve the safety of the facility by preventing the spread of infectious diseases through effectively sanitizing items using in-house washing machines. $5,916 $1,479 Heating Boiler Plant (2) Retrofit to 'C' LTC home The Wexford

Residence Inc. -

The Wexford The project includes upgrades to the HVAC system, as well as upgrading heating boilers, water piping, water pumps, chimney components and control system. Once complete, residents, staff and visitors will benefit from improved air circulation and a more comfortable interior environment. $217,832 $54,458 Ravine Strategy Toronto, City

of The project will improve active transportation at various locations in Toronto. It includes upgrading trails, installing new wayfinding signs, and improving public access to ravines. $4,960,000 $1,240,000 Replace existing humidifiers in West Building The Toronto Aged

Men's And

Women's Homes -

Belmont House The project will replace the humidifiers serving 116 rooms and common areas in the west building to improve air circulation, distribution and humidity levels. $21,000 $5,250 Replacement of Aging Elevator Cab Royal Canadian

Legion District "D"

Care Centres -

Tony Stacey

Centre for

Veterans' Care The project will replace the aging elevator cab to provide a safer, more accessible and more reliable way for residents, staff and visitors to access different levels of the long-term care home. $10,400 $2,600 Replacement of Baseboard Heating Units Royal Canadian

Legion District "D"

Care Centres -

Tony Stacey

Centre for

Veterans' Care The project will upgrade and replace 154 baseboard heaters and thermostats in resident rooms, creating a more comfortable environment for residents staff and visitors. $52,000 $13,000

