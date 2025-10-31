BRAMPTON, ON, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, the Government of Ontario and the City of Brampton are investing over $183 million to purchase 136 new buses for Brampton Transit, expanding local transit capacity, safety and user experience.

The investments were announced today by the Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Brampton--Chinguacousy Park, the Honourable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation and Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton South, and His Worship Patrick Brown, Mayor of the City of Brampton.

Brampton Transit is one of the fastest growing providers in Canada. Expanding its fleet with new, modern vehicles will encourage more residents to ride the bus, reduce traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions. Today's investments will be used to purchase a variety of vehicles to help Brampton meet the growing demand for public transit. New vehicles include 60-foot diesel articulated buses (buses split into two sections by a flexible joint); 40-foot diesel/hybrid buses; 40-foot conventional diesel buses; 40-foot zero-emission battery electric buses; and 40-foot zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell electric buses. Forty new buses are already in service.

Building transit-oriented, inclusive and sustainable communities creates more jobs, lowers emissions, and supports every generation to get ahead. Reliable public transit is a cost-efficient and convenient way for residents to access their homes, jobs, schools and essential services.

Quotes

"Transit is a lifeline for thousands of people to get to work, school, appointments, and to move around Brampton and the GTA. More buses mean faster, more reliable service for Bramptonians. This investment will make it easier to get around and will help build a cleaner future."

The Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Brampton--Chinguacousy Park, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Public transit is the backbone of a growing community like Brampton. With this federal investment of over $73 million, we're delivering 136 new buses to make commutes faster, greener, and more reliable for residents across our city."

The Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development of Canada and Member of Parliament for Brampton East

"Brampton is leading the way -- with record ridership, innovative zero-emission buses, and strong local leadership driving the shift toward clean, affordable transit. And Canada's new

government is working with Brampton to go even further. Making life more affordable by investing in modern transit that connects people to good jobs, supports more housing near stations, and strengthens our growing communities."

The Honourable Ruby Sahota, Secretary of State (Combatting Crime) and Member of Parliament for Brampton North--Caledon

"Accessible public transit is essential for a growing city like Brampton. With this investment, we're helping Brampton Transit expand its fleet, improve service, and reduce emissions -- making it easier for Bramptonians to get to work, school, and local businesses."

Sonia Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Brampton South

"Brampton is one of Canada's fastest growing cities - and it deserves transit that keeps up. With today's investment, we are helping Brampton build a greener and more connected future."

Amandeep Sodhi, Member of Parliament for Brampton Centre

"Today's investment is a huge step forward for Brampton Transit, and a milestone I'm excited to share with my community. Under Premier Ford's leadership, and as part of our plan to protect Ontario, our government is investing to keep Brampton moving. These new busses will deliver faster commutes, safer travel and a transit system that keeps pace with our growing city."

The Honourable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation and Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton South

"I commend the continued partnership between all levels of government in advancing Brampton's public transit network through this significant investment. The addition of new buses will not only expand service for commuters but also help meet the needs of our growing and diverse community. This announcement reflects Ontario's steadfast commitment to building modern, reliable transit that connects people to jobs, education, and opportunity, while supporting a cleaner and more sustainable future for Brampton and beyond."

The Honourable Charmaine Williams, Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton Centre

"Through an investment of $61 million from the provincial government under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, our government is helping to expand and modernize Brampton's transit system. This investment will support the purchase of new buses, improve service reliability, and make public transit a more convenient and accessible option for residents across our fast-growing city."

Amarjot Sandhu, Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton West

"This investment is another important step in building a stronger, more connected Ontario. Expanding Brampton Transit's bus fleet will make it easier for people to get where they need to be – whether it's to work, school, or across the city. Our government is focused on delivering the infrastructure that supports growth, strengthens our economy and keeps Ontario moving forward."

Hardeep Grewal, Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton East

"Brampton is one of the fastest-growing and most diverse big cities in Canada, home to 800,000 residents and more than 110,000 businesses driving our economy. As an economic hub in the GTA, we are committed to building a modern, sustainable transit system that supports growth, reduces congestion and connects people to opportunity. These 136 new buses will allow us to meet rising demand, advance our climate goals and continue strengthening Brampton's reputation as a forward-looking city of choice."

Patrick Brown, Mayor, City of Brampton

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $73,231,200 through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Ontario government is investing $61,019,898 and the City of Brampton is contributing $48,826,902 toward the purchase of these buses.

The Public Transit Infrastructure Stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements, Baseline Funding, and Targeted Funding.

Ontario is investing $70 billion over the next decade to build the largest public transit expansion in Canadian history.

Ontario is also providing the City of Brampton with over $21 million in funding through the 2024-25 Gas Tax program. Ontario's Gas Tax program dedicates two cents for every litre of gasoline sold in Ontario to municipalities for public transportation. Municipalities can use Gas Tax funding for transit operating and capital expenditures.

Backgrounder: Canada, Ontario and Brampton invest in 136 new buses for Brampton Transit

