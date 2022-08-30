Canada One Step Closer to National Flood Insurance Program

New report highlights important opportunity to protect Canadians in high-risk flood areas through public-private partnership

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Every year, thousands of Canadians experience financial losses due to severe weather. Given a progressively warming atmosphere and rising sea levels, current climate forecasts project that an escalation in flood events, as witnessed over the past decade, will continue into the future. Canada must increase its resilience to residential flood risk to keep people safe and alleviate the financial hardship that would come with widespread uninsured flood damage.

Today, the federal government released the Task Force on Flood Insurance and Relocation's report, Adapting to Rising Flood Risk: An Analysis of Insurance Solutions for Canada. Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) commends the federal government and the Honourable Bill Blair, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness, for showing critical leadership in appointing the task force and guiding its work to conclusion.

Canada's property and casualty (P&C) insurers have the experience and infrastructure to support a quick and seamless implementation of a public-private flood insurance program. If established, this model could help close the insurance protection gap for the approximately 800,000 homeowners in Canada whose homes are at such high risk of flooding that private insurance is either unavailable or unaffordable.

"The Government of Canada now has the fundamental research necessary to inform a national flood insurance program through a public-private partnership," said Craig Stewart, Vice-President, Climate Change and Federal Issues, IBC. "We thank Minister Blair for his ongoing leadership and engagement with our industry on this important file. The insurance industry has been, and continues to be, on the front line of this issue, addressing the overwhelming financial risk to Canadians from the devastating impacts of flooding and climate change. Insurers across the country are in the best position to support the government and homeowners with the best possible public-private insurance program and are fully prepared to continue doing so. Today's report, which resulted from an unprecedented partnership between insurers and federal and provincial officials, demonstrates that."

Over the past 15 years, insurance claims from severe weather have more than quadrupled. The new normal for insured catastrophic losses in Canada has reached $2 billion annually, with water-related damage responsible for most of the losses. IBC will continue to advocate for a national adaptation strategy that will result in tangible short-term measures to improve Canada's climate defence. Governments at all levels must act with urgency to prioritize investments that reduce the impact of these severe weather events on families and communities.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Insurance Bureau of Canada is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up the vast majority of the property and casualty (P&C) insurance market in Canada. For more than 50 years, IBC has worked with governments across the country to help make affordable home, auto and business insurance available for all Canadians. IBC supports the vision of consumers and governments trusting, valuing and supporting the private P&C insurance industry. It champions key issues and helps educate consumers on how best to protect their homes, cars, businesses and properties.

For media releases and more information, visit IBC's Media Centre at www.ibc.ca. Follow us on Twitter @InsuranceBureau and like us on Facebook. If you have a question about home, auto or business insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Brett Weltman, Manager, Media Relations, IBC, 647-615-2745, [email protected]