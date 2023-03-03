STEWIACKE, NS, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, Larry Harrison, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley, and His Worship George Lloy, Mayor of the Town of Stewiacke, announced more than $6.2 million in joint funding to improve the Town's water and wastewater infrastructure.

This funding will enable the replacement of 3.7 kilometres of water, stormwater and wastewater infrastructure on three streets in Stewiacke: Riverside Avenue, Lewis Street and Pleasant Hill. These upgrades will help expand the system's capacity and connect more houses to the municipal drinking water system.

A safer, more efficient and more reliable water and wastewater system will ensure the Town of Stewiacke remains a great place to live.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Communities thrive when they have access to modern and reliable infrastructure. The upgrades to water, wastewater and stormwater systems in Stewiacke will support the health and safety of residents and businesses, while creating local jobs and setting up the community for long-term sustainable growth. The Government of Canada will continue to work with partners across the country to support thriving rural communities."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"We want our communities to thrive and having access to modern infrastructure builds stronger communities. These upgrades will ensure higher quality and more reliable municipal water and wastewater services for residents."

Larry Harrison, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley, on behalf of the Honourable John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"The Town of Stewiacke are so grateful for the ICIP funding, which will address our number one strategic plan initiative. Many thanks are extended to the Federal and Provincial Governments as well as our staff which have dedicated a tremendous time over many months to help make this a profound and positive reality."

His Worship George Lloy, Mayor of the Town of Stewiacke

The Government of Canada is investing over $2.4 million towards the project. The Government of Nova Scotia is providing more than $2 million and the Town of Stewiacke will contribute over $1.6 million .

The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Since 2016, the Government of Canada has invested more than $591 million in over 190 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

has invested more than in over 190 infrastructure projects across through the Investing in Infrastructure Program. During that period, over $50.1 billion has been invested in communities by Infrastructure Canada across the country to support world-class infrastructure projects, including over $4.9 billion for water and wastewater infrastructure projects.

has been invested in communities by Infrastructure Canada across the country to support world-class infrastructure projects, including over for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, over $24 billion has been invested in communities across Canada to support world-class, modern public infrastructure, including over $2.3 billion for water and wastewater infrastructure.

Infrastructure Program, over has been invested in communities across to support world-class, modern public infrastructure, including over for water and wastewater infrastructure. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

