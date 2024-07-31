Canada Nickel Announces Results from Crawford PGM Zone Infill Drilling Campaign

Highlights

Successful infill drilling campaign targeted PGM Zones at Crawford with 45 holes intersecting drill intervals of > 1g/t palladium + platinum

Results include: 2.19 g/t palladium + platinum over core length of 76.5 metres in Crawford Main Zone including 3.90 g/t over core length of 13.5 metres 1.15 g/t palladium + platinum over 38.5 metres in Crawford East Zone including 2.94 g/t over core length of 4.5 metres

PGM results will be included in development of a Crawford PGM Zone resource estimate and incorporated into the Crawford nickel mine plan

TORONTO, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced additional results from its drilling program targeting the PGM zones that occur along the Crawford Main and East Zone boundaries and within the existing mine plan outlined in the Crawford Nickel Project feasibility study.

Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel, said, "We are very pleased with the drilling results of the PGM Zones for both the Crawford Main & East Zones, which occur within the existing feasibility study mine plan for Crawford. The opportunity to drill out these zones and to incorporate the findings into a PGM resource estimate have the potential to unlock incremental value from material that was previously unaccounted for, and in fact was treated as waste material within the Crawford feasibility study."

Crawford PGM Drilling

In early drilling campaigns at Crawford, "PGM zones" were identified (Figure 1) with platinum (Pt) and palladium (Pd) mineralization (Pt+Pd or PGM) occurring within a transitional boundary between the pyroxenite and peridotite units (the "PGM zone") that overlie the nickel-bearing dunites. In 2022, several areas were targeted for PGM mineralization throughout the whole Crawford property. Seventeen holes within the proposed Crawford pit are reported in this release. In 2024, a total of 31 holes were completed - 23 holes were drilled into the East zone, and eight new holes were drilled into the Main Zone to target the PGM zones. These zones are of interest as they reside within the boundaries of the proposed Crawford open pit and, as a resource had not been previously defined for the PGM zone, were treated as waste in the current feasibility study.

The purpose of the 2024 drill program was to provide sufficient infill drilling to produce a resource estimate on the PGM zones. Canada Nickel successfully intersected mineralized peridotite/pyroxenite in 28 of the 31 holes drilled. Assay results from both the 2022 and 2024 programs are tabulated in Table 1 and shown in Figure 2.

Table 1: Crawford selected PGM intervals (2024 and 2022 drilling)

Hole ID



From



To



Length



Calculated

true

width Pt+Pd



Pd



Pt



Ni



Co



Cr



Fe



S





(m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) ( %) ( %) ( %) ( %) ( %) EAST ZONE CR24-345 201 205.5 4.5 2.8 0.55 0.20 0.35 0.05 0.01 0.37 6.99 0.08 CR24-344 286.5 297 10.5 1.5 1.53 0.81 0.72 0.07 0.01 0.49 7.27 0.05 including 289.5 292.5 3 0.4 2.97 1.57 1.40 0.06 0.01 0.53 8.02 0.05 CR24-342 370 382.5 12.5 10 0.51 0.28 0.23 0.04 0.01 0.24 6.54 0.21 including 378 381 3 2.4 1.16 0.52 0.64 0.05 0.01 0.4 7.01 0.04 CR24-338 228 234 6 2.8 1.87 0.87 1.00 0.02 0.01 0.28 5.74 0.17 CR24-336 199.5 208.5 9 3.1 1.02 0.48 0.54 0.02 0.01 0.34 5.55 0.06 CR24-335 69 78 9 6.7 0.86 0.38 0.48 0.03 0.01 0.31 6.13 0.06 including 73.5 78 4.5 3.3 1.53 0.67 0.86 0.03 0.01 0.27 5.94 0.06 CR24-333 205.5 212.9 7.4 2.7 1.07 0.42 0.65 0.06 0.01 0.5 6.74 0.18 including 207 210 3 1.1 2.10 0.84 1.26 0.05 0.01 0.59 6.39 0.08 CR24-332 87 90 3 1.3 1.66 0.79 0.87 0.03 0.01 0.32 5.75 0.09 CR24-330 210 217.5 7.5 2.3 0.29 0.22 0.07 0.16 0.01 0.59 6.95 0.04 CR24-328 58 65 7 4.8 0.91 0.39 0.52 0.05 0.01 0.43 6.88 0.1 including 61 63.5 2.5 1.7 2.06 0.95 1.11 0.04 0.01 0.39 6.46 0.03 CR24-327 306.5 324.8 18.3 5.0 0.38 0.13 0.25 0.06 0.01 0.37 7.82 0.03 including 311 312.5 1.5 0.8 1.24 0.30 0.94 0.06 0.01 0.34 7.67 0.03 CR24-326 210.5 249.5 38.5 11.9 1.15 0.52 0.63 0.03 0.01 0.39 5.84 0.11 including 216.5 221 4.5 1.4 2.94 1.35 1.59 0.04 0.01 0.35 5.3 0.22 including 233 240.5 7.5 2.3 2.06 0.98 1.08 0.03 0.01 0.35 5.3 0.22 CR24-325 147 156 9 2.8 0.88 0.38 0.50 0.04 0.01 0.36 5.96 0.15 including 151.5 154.5 3 0.9 2.36 1.07 1.29 0.04 0.01 0.31 6.27 0.28 CR24-323 88.5 93 4.5 3.3 1.01 0.48 0.53 0.07 0.01 0.42 7.32 0.1 CR24-322 237 249.5 12.5 3.9 0.99 0.46 0.53 0.05 0.01 0.45 6.86 0.07 including 240 244 4 1.2 2.75 1.31 1.45 0.05 0.01 0.46 7.67 0.03 CR24-321 64.5 67.5 3 1.2 0.91 0.43 0.48 0.06 0.01 0.4 7.71 0.1 CR24-320 195 198 3 0.9 0.24 0.17 0.07 0.11 0.02 0.49 8.15 0.03 CR24-319 119 124.5 5.5 1.3 1.19 0.51 0.68 0.04 0.01 0.48 6.13 0.11 CR24-318 69 76.5 7.5 5.6 1.22 0.56 0.66 0.05 0.01 0.49 7.69 0.07 including 72 75 3 2.2 2.52 1.16 1.36 0.05 0.01 0.46 6.94 0.02 Hole ID From To Length Calculated

true

width Pt+Pd Pd Pt Ni Co Cr Fe S CR24-317 190.3 208.5 18.2 5.6 1.09 0.54 0.55 0.03 0.01 0.38 6.11 0.08 including 199.5 205.5 6 1.9 2.16 1.04 1.12 0.02 0.01 0.35 5.76 0.05 CR24-316 115.5 120 4.5 3.3 0.92 0.35 0.56 0.06 0.01 0.48 7.22 0.05 including 115.5 117 1.5 1.1 1.57 0.57 1.0 0.05 0.01 0.53 7.41 0.03 CR24-315 324 339 15 7 1.10 0.57 0.53 0.06 0.01 0.39 7.67 0.03 including 324 330 6 2.8 2.50 1.32 1.18 0.06 0.01 0.4 7.75 0.03 including 324 327 3 1.4 3.73 1.96 1.77 0.06 0.01 0.42 8.1 0.04 CR22-298 90 96 6 4.1 1.65 0.79 0.86 0.02 0.01 0.26 5.32 0.03 CR22-296 159 165 6 2.8 0.39 0.22 0.16 0.05 0.01 0.42 6.13 0.01 CR22-295 114 118.5 4.5 3.3 0.97 0.54 0.44 0.02 0.01 0.34 4.86 0.02 CR22-294 186 190.5 4.5 2.1 1.57 0.76 0.81 0.03 0.01 0.35 6.01 0.01 CR22-291 106.5 112.5 6 4.5 0.42 0.15 0.27 0.04 0.01 0.37 6.04 0.01 CR22-288 120 130.5 10.5 4.9 0.86 0.37 0.49 0.05 0.01 0.36 6.93 0.25 including 123 127.5 4.5 2.1 1.69 0.72 0.97 0.04 0.01 0.31 6.25 0.02 CR22-287 92 98 6 4.5 1.02 0.45 0.57 0.07 0.01 0.51 7.79 0.04 CR22-286 98 105.5 7.5 3.5 1.53 0.66 0.87 0.05 0.01 0.41 6.93 0.01 CR22-286 101 104 3 1.4 3.37 1.48 1.89 0.05 0.01 0.43 7.51 0.01 CR22-285 73 74.5 1.5 1.1 1.52 0.56 0.96 0.06 0.01 0.71 7.38 0.04 CR22-284 76.5 84 7.5 5.6 0.99 0.44 0.56 0.04 0.01 0.28 6.8 0.06 including 79.5 82.5 3 2.2 2.14 1.00 1.14 0.04 0.01 0.21 6.11 0.06 CR22-283 106.5 126 19.5 7.6 1.20 0.53 0.67 0.03 0.01 0.37 5.13 0.11 CR22-281 129 133.5 4.5 3.3 0.76 0.34 0.42 0.03 0.01 0.38 6.1 0.02 including 130.5 133.5 3 2.2 1.92 0.86 1.06 0.03 0.01 0.36 6.06 0.02 CR22-267 120 130.5 10.5 4.1 0.22 0.11 0.12 0.06 0.01 0.35 7.15 0.13 CR22-265 200 246 46 .18.0 1.94 0.87 1.07 0.03 0.01 0.43 6.05 0.1 including 228.5 243 14.5 5.7 3.49 1.65 1.83 0.02 0.01 0.3 5.83 0.01 MAIN ZONE CR24-341 457.5 468 10.5 1.3 0.26 0.12 0.14 0.06 0.01 0.4 7.47 0.03 CR24-334A 244.5 267 22.5 3.9 1.03 0.60 0.43 0.04 0.01 0.52 5.99 0.05 CR24-331 369 445.5 76.5 9.3 2.19 1.03 1.16 0.04 0.01 0.39 6.49 0.06 including 376.5 390 13.5 1.6 3.90 1.87 2.02 0.05 0.01 0.44 6.94 0.07 CR24-329 391.5 397.5 2.5 0.7 0.30 0.11 0.08 0.07 0.01 0.44 6.93 0.1 CR24-324 291 294 3 1.4 0.32 0.12 0.20 0.03 0.01 0.42 5.37 0.05 CR22-272 54 93 39 10.7 0.84 0.45 0.38 0.05 0.01 0.5 7.02 0.08 including 60 63 3 0.8 1.24 0.83 0.41 0.05 0.01 0.57 7.1 0.07 And 66 76.5 10.5 2.9 1.90 0.97 0.93 0.05 0.01 0.61 6.93 0.06 CR22-257 190.8 195.5 4.7 3.8 2.20 0.84 1.36 0.06 0.01 0.48 7 0.05

Table 3: Drillhole Orientation

Hole ID Easting (mE) Northing (mN) Azimuth (⁰) Dip (⁰) Length (m) CR24-345 473300 5409950 356 -60 402 CR24-344 473205 5409985 0 -90 366 CR24-342 473373 5410260 170 -45 397 CR24-341 473833 5408690 0 -75 540 CR24-340 473278 5410290 173 -42 462 CR24-338 473610 5409950 0 -70 252 CR24-336 473827 5409967 0 -78 270 CR24-335 473950 5410000 0 -50 201 CR24-334A 473681 5408782 12 -70 372 CR24-333 474215 5409965 340 -77 236 CR24-332 474180 5410015 0 -72 252 CR24-331 473555 5408774 15 -74 501 CR24-330 474350 5409905 320 -80 450 CR24-329 473265 5408895 45 -70 450 CR24-328 474460 5409970 335 -55 231 CR24-327 473265 5408895 14 -66 351 CR24-326 474515 5409895 0 -80 273 CR24-325 474600 5409925 0 -80 201 CR24-324 472837 5409083 35 -55 351 CR24-323 474600 5409925 0 -50 261 CR24-322 474715 5409905 0 -80 306 CR24-321 474770 5409965 5 -75 300 CR24-320 474820 5409900 0 -80 270 CR24-319 474915 5409940 5 -84 171 CR24-318 474915 5409940 5 -50 204 CR24-317 475120 5409900 0 -80 300 CR24-316 475120 5409900 0 -50 207 CR24-315 473682 5410225 172 -54 399 CR22-298 473564 5410008 0 -55 252 CR22-296 473374 5409984 2 -70 201 CR22-295 473374 5409984 2 -50 282 CR22-294 475434 5409927 0 -70 192 CR22-291 475204 5409922 10 -50 210 CR22-288 474805 5409925 2 -70 171 CR22-287 474806 5409923 4 -50 252 CR22-286 474705 5409932 2 -70 180 CR22-285 474705 5409932 2 -50 252 CR22-284 474504 5409940 2 -50 261 CR22-283 474504 5409939 2 -75 222 CR22-282 474303 5409955 2 -75 222 CR22-281 474303 5409956 2 -50 252 CR22-272 473764 5408865 172 -82 651 CR22-267 474606 5410009 180 -75 650 CR22-265 474403 5410013 180 -75 577 CR22-257 473644 5408751 355 -45 354

Assays, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and Drilling and Assay

Edwin Escarraga, MSc, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the on-going drilling and sampling program, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). The core is collected from the drill in sealed core trays and transported to the core logging facility. The core is marked and sampled at 1.5 metre lengths and cut with a diamond blade saw. One set of samples is transported in secured bags directly from the Canada Nickel core shack to Actlabs Timmins, while a second set of samples is securely shipped to SGS Lakefield for preparation, with analysis performed at SGS Burnaby or SGS Callao (Peru). All are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited labs. Analysis for precious metals (gold, platinum, and palladium) are completed by Fire Assay while analysis for nickel, cobalt, sulphur and other elements are performed using a peroxide fusion and ICP-OES analysis. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of 3 QA/QC samples per 20 core samples making a batch of 60 samples that are submitted for analysis.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo. (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel.

The magnetic images shown in this press release were created from Canada Nickel's interpretation of datasets provided by the Ontario Geological Survey.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

