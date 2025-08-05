Canada Nickel Releases 2024 ESG Report

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF) today released its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, showcasing continued progress across carbon storage innovation, Indigenous partnerships, local economic development, health and safety, and environmental stewardship. The report underscores Canada Nickel's growing role in Ontario's Critical Minerals Corridor and outlines the Company's strategy to responsibly supply the materials essential to Canada's clean energy transition and defense resilience.

"The milestones achieved in 2024 reflect the strength and vision of our team and the powerful model we're building with Indigenous Nations and communities across the Timmins Nickel District," said Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel. "With major partnerships, a unique carbon storage solution, and strong support across the region, we are proud to be advancing nickel in a way that is inclusive, future-focused, and aligned with the goals of both the Governments of Ontario and Canada's critical minerals strategies."

Throughout 2024, Canada Nickel deepened its collaboration with Indigenous Nations, advanced low-carbon technologies, and reinforced its commitment to responsible development through transparent reporting and inclusive governance. The Company's efforts position it not only as a cleaner nickel producer than the industry standard, but as a trusted partner in shaping the next generation of sustainable mining in Canada.

"Indigenous partnerships and community stewardship are not a side project at Canada Nickel – they are embedded into how we operate," said Pierre-Philippe Dupont, Vice President of Sustainability. "We are building more than a mine; we are helping build a resilient, low-carbon critical minerals corridor that reflects the values of the communities we work with. From equity ownership and business partnerships to direct investment in local infrastructure, this is what inclusive growth looks like."

Key Highlights from Canada Nickel's 2024 ESG Report

Indigenous Partnerships and Engagement

Canada Nickel signed a landmark contracting agreement with Flying Post, Matachewan , and Mattagami First Nations to ensure Indigenous business leadership in infrastructure construction for the Crawford Project.

, and Mattagami First Nations to ensure Indigenous business leadership in infrastructure construction for the Crawford Project. Taykwa Tagamou Nation became the first Indigenous Nation in Canada to invest $20 million in a critical minerals project, securing an equity stake and the right to appoint a director to Canada Nickel's Board.

to invest in a critical minerals project, securing an equity stake and the right to appoint a director to Canada Nickel's Board. Formal mitigation measures and engagement processes were established with all potentially impacted Indigenous Nations through the submission of the federal Impact Statement for the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project.

Environmental Stewardship and Climate Innovation

Pilot testing of the Company's In-Process Tailings (IPT) Carbonation technology confirmed the potential to permanently store up to 1.5 million tonnes of CO₂ annually, establishing the Crawford site as one of North America's largest proposed carbon sinks.

largest proposed carbon sinks. Water intensity decreased to 0.38 m³/metre drilled in 2024 from 0.48 despite a 464% increase in drilling through water recycling, tracking, and on-site flow meters.

No environmental non-compliance incidents were recorded, reinforcing the Company's strong environmental performance.

Local Economic Contributions

60% of new hires in 2024 were local and 37% of $32.5 million in procurement spent was directed to local suppliers in the Timmins region.

Governance and Leadership

Female representation was 33% on the Company's Board and 34% across the broader workforce—more than twice the industry average.

Reporting and Transparency

Canada Nickel remains one of the only junior mining companies in Canada to have produced three consecutive ESG reports aligned with the United Nations Global Compact, Global Reporting Initiative, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, with the last two reports also aligning with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures.

For more information and to read the full 2024 ESG Report, please click here.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM, and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net-zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby, CEO

Phone: 647-256-1954

Email: [email protected]

Sydney Oakes, Director of Indigenous Relations and Public Affairs

Phone: 905-929-7151

Email: [email protected]

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.