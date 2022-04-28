HARTLAND, NB, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - From roads and buildings to water treatment systems and community centres, infrastructure is key to building stronger communities. Investments in community infrastructure help residents socialize, stay active and adopt healthy lifestyles.

Today, Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Bill Hogan, New Brunswick Minister of Public Safety and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Carleton, on behalf of the Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation; and Her Worship Tracey DeMerchant, Mayor of the Town of Hartland, announced joint funding for the construction of the Central Carleton Community Complex in Hartland.

The new complex, which will be built behind the existing arena, will provide modern and energy efficient recreational spaces for residents in Hartland and the surrounding Local Service Districts. The facility will include an ice surface, a walking track, an exercise room, a dressing room, as well as storage space for recreational and programming materials.

This project will support heathy and active lifestyles for residents and visitors of all ages.

The Government of Canada is investing $3.6 million towards this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of New Brunswick is providing over $2.9 million towards this new facility while the Town of Hartland is contributing more than $2.4 million.

Quotes

"Whether it be for a hockey game or for a few laps around the walking track with a friend, sports and recreation infrastructure enables community members to get together, socialize and have fun. These spaces bring us closer and lead to a healthier, more resilient community. The new Central Carleton Community Complex will be a place for residents of all ages to connect with one another and stay active for generations to come."

Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Central Carleton Community Complex is an important project for the residents of Hartland and the entire region. This project is the culmination of a lot of hard work and tremendous support from local area residents, the private sector and all three levels of government."

The Honourable Bill Hogan, New Brunswick Minister of Public Safety and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Carleton, on behalf of the Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"The Central Carleton Community Complex will be a cornerstone of our new community for current and future generations to enjoy for decades to come," said Hartland Mayor Tracey DeMerchant. "We are ecstatic to tell our residents that it is now official; after years of planning, we are starting to build our new complex this spring. We thank everyone who helped us get here, from leaders in the federal and provincial governments, to the dedicated members of our complex committee, to our extraordinary local supporters and donors."

Her Worship Tracey DeMerchant, Mayor of the Town of Hartland

Quick Facts

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past six years, the Government of Canada has invested more than $697 million towards 465 infrastructure projects across New Brunswick .

has invested more than towards 465 infrastructure projects across . During that period, over $45 billion has been invested in communities by Infrastructure Canada across the country to support world-class infrastructure projects, including over $1.2 billion for recreation infrastructure projects.

has been invested in communities by Infrastructure Canada across the country to support world-class infrastructure projects, including over for recreation infrastructure projects. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nb-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Mary-Anne Hurley-Corbyn, Communications Director, Regional Development Corporation, 506-457-4996, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]