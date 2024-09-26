Net-Zero Advisory Body releases reports on Canada's 2030 and 2035 greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - As the world's climate leaders meet in New York for Climate Week, Canada's Net-Zero Advisory Body (NZAB) advises the federal government to redouble its efforts and implement new measures to reach its 2030 climate target and adopt a 2035 target and tools comparable to trading partners.

In a new report, "Climate's Bottom Line: Carbon Budgeting and Canada's 2035 Target", the NZAB recommends developing a national carbon budget—the total greenhouse gas emissions that Canada will emit over time. Carbon budgets are used by other countries to better track the effect of policy decisions on the climate and the consequences of delaying action.

Alongside the carbon budget, the NZAB recommends that Canada adopt a 2035 emissions target of 50-55% reduction below 2005 levels. The proposed target meets the Paris Agreement requirement to increase ambition, and will help Canada keep paces with the ambitious climate goals of its G7 partners. Meeting the target will require greater ambition on decarbonization from the federal government, and also from provinces, territories, municipalities, and the private sector.

In a companion report "Closing the Gap: Reaching Canada's 2030 Emissions Target", the NZAB advises the federal government on how the country can achieve its 2030 target, of a 40-45% reduction below 2005 levels. The report highlights five key areas of action: 1) Finalize existing policy measures, 2) Address negative interactions between policies, 3) Strengthen industrial carbon pricing, 4) Secure additional reductions from the oil and gas sector, and 5) Pursue a small number of additional high-impact actions. These complementary actions will give Canada the best chance of meeting its target.

The reports were developed in response to requests from the Minister of Environment and Climate Change. They are based on technical research and independent policy analysis by the Canadian Climate Institute.

Canada committed to reduce GHG emissions by 40–45% below 2005 levels by 2030 as its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement. The 2030 target is established in legislation through the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act. The Act also requires Canada to announce its 2035 target by December 1, 2024.

The 2030 and 2035 targets are crucial milestones to ensure Canada is on the right path to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050. Net-zero refers to the balance between the amount of greenhouse gas (GHG) that's produced and the amount that's removed from the atmosphere. Efforts to mitigate climate action over the next decade will be critical to setting Canada up for success on our pathway to net-zero.

NZAB is mandated under the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act to engage Canadians and provide independent advice to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change with respect to achieving Canada's target of net-zero emissions by 2050.

target of net-zero emissions by 2050. NZAB members are appointed by the Governor in Council and bring together a diverse range of expertise. The NZAB provides independent advice to the Minister based on the best available scientific information and knowledge, including Indigenous Knowledge.

To inform its advice, NZAB engaged with decision-makers and experts, including industry experts, academics, labour representatives, and non-governmental organizations, and published an initial summary of what was heard through the NZAB's engagement activities on its website.

on its website. The Canadian Climate Institute provided independent research and analytical support in two Technical Annexes that accompany the NZAB reports.

"The 2035 target is a crucial milestone on Canada's pathway to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. Our efforts to mitigate climate change over the next decade will be critical to setting Canada up for success on our pathway to net-zero, including realization of benefits such as jobs in the growing renewable energy sector, more affordable and reliable electricity, and improved health through cleaner energy."

~ Sarah Houde, NZAB Co-Chair

"The Government of Canada has made significant progress on climate action to reduce emissions over the past eight years since signing the Paris Agreement in 2016. However, more aggressive and sustained action is necessary to reach our 2030 emissions target and to shift to a long-term net-zero pathway. Our advice focuses on how to finish what has been started, improve what exists, and then implement new policies."

~ Simon Donner, NZAB Co-Chair

Highlights from the reports

Climate's Bottom Line: Carbon Budgeting and Canada's 2035 Target

The Net-Zero Advisory Body (NZAB) advises the Government of Canada to:

Develop a Canadian carbon budget; Establish a 2035 GHG emissions target of 50-55% below 2005 levels; and Address Canada's excess emissions.

Closing the Gap: Reaching Canada's 2030 Emissions Target Finalize all partially developed and previously announced measures

We believe it is more effective for the Government to focus on a small number of the highest-impact actions and to implement them quickly given the short time until 2030 and the length of time it takes to implement new policies. Through our analysis and consultations, we reached consensus on the opportunities most likely to close the gap:

Finalize announced measures; Address negative interactions; Strengthen industrial carbon pricing; Secure additional emissions reductions from the oil and gas sector; and Evaluate and pursue additional action.

