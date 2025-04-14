Canada, meet your 2025 SiriusXM Top of the Country finalists!

With voting now closed, the finalists gear up for a summer-long journey to claim the title of Top of the Country champion

TORONTO, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, SiriusXM Canada and the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®) are thrilled to announce the three finalists for the 2025 SiriusXM Top of the Country competition. Following a nationwide vote—open to Canadian music fans and industry experts—three standout country artists are moving forward to the final stage.

The top three have earned exclusive mentorship opportunities and will perform at major live events across the country, culminating at Country Music Week 2025 in September. Here, our finalists will perform live on stage, and one will be crowned this year's SiriusXM Top of the Country champion, awarded a grand prize of $25,000, with the two runners-up taking home $10,000 each.

The 2025 SiriusXM Top of the Country finalists are:

Sully Burrows – Parry Sound, Ontario

Noeline Hofmann – Bow Island, Alberta

Jake Vaadeland – Cut Knife, Saskatchewan

"This year's voting period was a fantastic show of support for Canadian country music, and the caliber of talent only amplified this sense of national pride, driving more fans to vote," says Michelle Mearns, SVP of Programming & Operations, SiriusXM Canada. "This competition is a true testament to our shared commitment to homegrown music from coast to coast. We're excited to see fans continue cheering on these artists as they race toward the finale!"

The finalists will continue their journey with a trip to the capital of country music—Nashville—for CMA Fest this June, where they'll connect with top industry experts and prepare for their upcoming live performances. In August, they'll take the stage at Montréal's LASSO country music festival—a key moment on the road to crowning the 2025 SiriusXM Top of the Country champion in Kelowna, BC during Country Music Week 2025 this September.

Broadcast live on SiriusXM's Top of the Country Radio (Ch. 171), the finale will feature unforgettable performances from all three finalists — but only one will take home the crown!

"We're incredibly excited to see this year's competition unfold," says Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. "The country music scene in Canada and around the world continues to expand every year, and it's an incredible honour to elevate and celebrate the passionate artists and fans across the country who make SiriusXM's Top of the Country possible."

SiriusXM's Top of the Country in partnership with the CCMA is part of SiriusXM's ongoing tradition of promoting and elevating the best emerging Canadian music. SiriusXM continues to offer a leading platform for Canadian artists through its significant financial contributions and North American-wide reach.

