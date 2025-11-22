SOURIS, PE, Nov. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. On National Housing Day, we reaffirm our commitment to solving Canada's housing crisis by working with all levels of government to build more affordable housing, ensuring every Canadian has a place to call home.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada launched Build Canada Homes which will help increase the pace of affordable homebuilding to increase housing supply. Build Canada Homes will also help fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It will build deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partner with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, work is being done across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.



One of those initiatives, the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. On National Housing Day, we recognize the work of advocates who have been unwavering in their push for more affordable housing across Canada.

To that end, the federal government, along with the Province of Prince Edward Island announced over $3.4 million in combined funding to help build 10 secure and affordable homes for intellectual disabilities in Souris. The Railside Home, located at 15 Prince Avenue in Souris, will offer 10 affordable single-room occupancy units for individuals with intellectual disabilities. The project will serve participants of the Harbourview Training Center, a non-profit organization that provides vocational training, on-site employment opportunities, job training, and a broad range of support services for clients with intellectual disabilities. These new purpose-built units will offer residents stable, affordable housing near the Centre's programming, fostering independence, skill development, and strong community connection.

The announcement was made by Kent MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Cardigan, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada alongside the Honourable Robin Croucher, Minister of Education and Early Years and the Member of the Legislative Assembly for Souris-Elmira on behalf of the Honourable Cory Deagle, Minister of Housing, Land and Communities.

National Housing Day is an important reminder that all levels of government must work together to solve the housing crisis. We must ensure that everyone in Canada deserves a place to call home, and that no one is left behind.

"Our Government is committed to providing communities the support they need to build capacity to develop local solutions to homelessness. Access to adequate, affordable housing is the foundation for socio-economic success. It supports better education and health outcomes, better employment prospects and better community engagement and cohesion, not to mention economic growth and financial security." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Our Government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing need and homelessness. This project will provide more safe, affordable homes for some of the most vulnerable residents of Souris. It's also another step forward in building an economy that serves everyone." – Kent MacDonald, Member of Parliament for Cardigan

"Housing is more than a roof overhead – it's the foundation for healthy communities. The Government of Prince Edward Island is making historic investments in housing in partnership with non-profits, private developers and all levels of government to ensure we have housing solutions that meet the needs of Islanders. This is a great project for Souris and means more safe, affordable housing options for our community." – The Honourable Robin Croucher, Minister of Education and Early Years and the Member of the Legislative Assembly for Souris-Elmira on behalf of the Honourable Cory Deagle, Minister of Housing, Land and Communities

"We're thrilled to see Railside Home become a reality, thanks to the tireless efforts of our dedicated volunteer board and the invaluable support from our community, provincial, and federal partners. This project embodies Harbourview's commitment to providing inclusive, accessible housing that empowers individuals to thrive within their own communities. We're grateful for the collective recognition of this critical need and look forward to making a lasting impact together." – Judy Hennessey, Executive Director Harbourview Training Center

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of June 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $12.91 billion to support the creation of over 50,300 units and the repair of over 174,600 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the Affordable Housing Fund's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the Affordable Housing Fund's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. Funding provided for the Harbourview Housing Project is as follows: $2.5 million from the federal government, through the National Housing Strategy's Affordable Housing Fund $952,538 from Prince Edward Island Housing Corporation $125,000 from the Harbourview Training Center $100,000 from the Windsor Foundation



Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

