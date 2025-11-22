WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. On National Housing Day, we reaffirm our commitment to solving Canada's housing crisis by working with all levels of government to build more affordable housing, ensuring every Canadian has a place to call home.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada launched Build Canada Homes, which will help increase the pace of affordable homebuilding to increase housing supply. Build Canada Homes will also help fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It will build deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partner with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class. Earlier today, Build Canada Homes launched their Investment Policy Framework marking a major step forward in how the Government of Canada invests in affordable housing.

As part of the Government of Canada's broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, work is being done across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

To that end the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing.

Today, the federal government, along with the Province of Manitoba and the City of Winnipeg, announced over $20 million in combined funding to help build 54 affordable homes in Winnipeg. Called Shanghai Residence and located at 232 King Street in Winnipeg, the project is being developed in the heart of the city's Chinatown community on land owned by the Winnipeg Chinatown Residence Corporation. The seven-storey apartment building will be geared towards newcomers to Canada, with built-in supports to help residents transition and integrate into their new community.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, the Honourable Bernadette Smith, Minister of Housing, Addictions and Homelessness, and Scott Gillingham, Mayor of Winnipeg.

National Housing Day is an important reminder that all levels of government must work together to solve the housing crisis. We must ensure that everyone in Canada deserves a place to call home, and that no one is left behind.

Quotes:

"The Government of Canada is investing in affordable housing in communities across Manitoba, right here in Winnipeg and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most. All levels of government and community leaders are pulling together in the same direction, extending a helping hand for newcomers and those most in need of affordable housing to build a stronger, more resilient community." – The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Norther and Arctic Affairs, Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, Member of Parliament for Churchill-Keewatinook Aski

"The federal government is committed to helping communities across Manitoba develop local solutions to housing need and homelessness. This project will provide more safe, affordable homes for some of the most vulnerable residents of Winnipeg. This is how we build a stronger Canada where everyone has a roof above their head." – Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

"Our government is proud to partner with the Government of Canada and the City of Winnipeg in building more housing which we know is a critical need. Safe and affordable homes are the foundation of strong, healthy communities, and we're extremely excited and encouraged to see all three levels of government collaborating to make sure that Manitobans have safe, affordable housing." – The Honourable Bernadette Smith, Minister of Housing, Addictions and Homelessness

"This investment brings new housing, new energy, and new opportunity into Chinatown. By working together across all levels of government, we're helping newcomers make Winnipeg home while supporting the ongoing renewal of our downtown." – Scott Gillingham, Mayor of Winnipeg

"The Winnipeg Chinatown community is pleased to develop and sponsor this much-needed affordable housing project and would like to thank all three levels of government for their support. Special thanks also to Winnipeg Chinatown Development Corporation for its long-term commitment and support. Shanghai Residence will undoubtedly improve the lives of many families by providing secure, rent-geared-to-income, and appropriately designed housing. It will be a significant addition to the on-going revitalization of Winnipeg's Chinatown community." – Dr. Patrick Choy, Chair Winnipeg Chinatown Residence Corporation (WCRC)

Quick Facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of June 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $12.91 billion to support the creation of over 50,300 units and the repair of over 174,600 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the Affordable Housing Fund's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the Affordable Housing Fund's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. Funding for this project includes: $14.3 million through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation under the Affordable Housing Fund $2 million in a grant through Winnipeg's Housing Accelerator Fund Agreement $3.7 million from the Manitoba Housing and Renewal Corporation $535,481 from Winnipeg as a Heritage & Economic Development Incentive – Tax Increment Financing Grant



Additional Information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Learn more about BCH

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We also actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]