DUBLIN, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Canada Life Reinsurance announced the upcoming retirement of Gabriel Kelly, a cornerstone of the company's success for over three decades. After 33 remarkable years, Gabriel leaves a legacy of resilience, leadership, and growth.

Mr. Kelly has served as the CEO of LLCBC in Barbados for the past 19 years, and before that was a senior officer in the company's Dublin office. His determination and vision were instrumental in guiding the P&C business through difficult times in the early 2000s, contributing to the company's robust catastrophe retro business and growing structured P&C portfolio. Known for his experience, candour, and humour, he will be deeply missed by colleagues and clients alike.

"We are immensely grateful for Gabriel's unwavering commitment, dedication, and loyalty," said Jeff Poulin, CEO of Canada Life Reinsurance. "His leadership has been a driving force behind our success, and we look forward to celebrating his extraordinary career as he approaches retirement."

"It is an honour to have worked with Gabriel over the past 25 years. I could not be more excited about the prospects for the P&C business and team he has built," said Derek Popkes, Global COO Reinsurance at Canada Life Reinsurance.

Succeeding Mr. Kelly as leader of the Global P&C Business Unit will be Eamon Loughnane. Mr. Loughnane brings a proven track record of excellence, having transformed the company's Life reinsurance business in Europe. Known for his ability to deliver results, Mr. Loughnane has built a strong framework for developing, assessing, and executing new and innovative structures, positioning him as the ideal successor to Mr. Kelly.

"I couldn't be more pleased to have Eamon take on this new role," said Poulin. "I have every confidence he will continue to build on our success and capitalize on the opportunities we have before us."

Mr. Kelly will continue to oversee the P&C business until March 30, 2025, and spend the following three months supporting a seamless transition.

About Canada Life Reinsurance

Canada Life Reinsurance offers a range of innovative risk and capital management solutions covering mortality, longevity, health and lapse risks for insurers, reinsurers and pension funds across the U.S., Europe, Middle East and Asia. Canada Life Reinsurance is a division of The Canada Life Assurance Company and certain of its subsidiaries and affiliates. The Canada Life Assurance Company is a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc. To learn more, visit canadalifere.com.

About Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Great-West Lifeco is a financial services holding company focused on building stronger, more inclusive and financially secure futures. We operate in Canada, the United States and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower and Irish Life. Together we provide wealth, retirement, workplace benefits and insurance and risk solutions to our over 40 million customer relationships. As of December 31, 2024, Great-West Lifeco's assets under administration exceeded $3.2 trillion. Great-West Lifeco trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the ticker symbol GWO and is a member of the Power Corporation group of companies. To learn more, visit greatwestlifeco.com.

