The new solutions offer Canadians exposure to listed private equity companies from around the world.

LONDON, ON, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. and The Canada Life Assurance Company (collectively "Canada Life"), today announced two new global listed private equity solutions, expanding its investment lineup and reinforcing its commitment to helping advisors meet the evolving needs of Canadians in a complex market environment.

The Counsel Global Listed Private Equity Pool (mutual fund) is available now for purchase, and Canada Life Global Listed Private Equity (segregated fund) is launching on or about May 11, 2026, subject to regulatory approval. One of Canada Life's objectives is to broaden its wealth management offering. These solutions help support this by investing mainly in publicly traded private equity companies that themselves hold stakes in thousands of private businesses across different sectors and regions. A smaller portion may also invest directly in alternative investments traditionally available only to institutional and other accredited investors.

"Investor needs continue to evolve alongside markets, and access to different strategies and alternative sources of return is becoming increasingly important," said Sam Febbraro, Senior Vice President, Wealth Solutions, The Canada Life Assurance Company and Chief Executive Officer, Canada Life Investment Management Ltd., "By offering these solutions, we are helping to provide access to alternative investments and expand the solutions we can offer advisors and their clients."

The Canada Life Global Listed Private Equity segregated fund will be the first segregated fund available in Canada for individual investors with a focus on publicly traded private equity companies demonstrating the innovative solutions available to further support Canadians' long-term financial goals.

The new solutions seek to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in publicly listed global private equity companies. The Counsel Global Listed Private Equity Pool may also invest in private asset classes. This private market exposure may be achieved through private vehicles managed by our affiliates, including NorthLeaf Capital Partners (Canada) Ltd. and Sagard Holdings Manager (Canada) Inc.* Overall, this structure helps offer investors exposure to the potential benefits of private markets, such as long-term capital growth and diversification, while maintaining the daily liquidity and transparency associated with retail products due to the focus on publicly listed private equity companies. The Canada Life Global Listed Private Equity segregated fund will seek to meet its objectives by investing solely in the Counsel Global Listed Private Equity Pool.

The new solutions will be sub-advised by Keyridge Asset Management Limited. Keyridge has over 30 years of experience of managing investments for their clients and manages approximately £135billion (as at Dec. 31, 2025).

* subject to certain conditions, including approval from the Counsel Global Listed Private Equity Pool's Independent Review Committee.

About Canada Life Investment Management Ltd.

Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. is an investment management firm offering wealth management products and services for individuals, families and business owners. The funds are sub-advised by leading asset managers, providing access to specialized investment expertise from around the world. CLIML is a subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company. Learn more.

About Canada Life

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical, and mental well-being of Canadians. For over 175 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made. We proudly serve more than 14 million customer relationships from coast to coast. Canada Life is a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc. and a member of the Power Corporation of Canada group of companies. Visit canadalife.com to learn more.

Canada Life Mutual Funds and Counsel Portfolios are managed by Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. They are distributed by Quadrus Investment Services Ltd., IPC Investment Corporation, and IPC Securities Corporation, and may also be available through other authorised dealers in Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

A description of the key features of the segregated fund policy is contained in the information folder. Any amount allocated to a segregated fund is invested at the risk of the policyowner and may increase or decrease in value. These funds are available through segregated funds policies issued by Canada Life.

Canada Life Investment Management and design, and Canada Life and design, are trademarks of The Canada Life Assurance Company.

SOURCE Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML)

For more information contact: Colin Roy, Associate Manager, Communications, Canada Life, 204-946-7380, [email protected]