LONDON, ON, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. is announcing changes to certain sub-advisors and investment strategies on select mutual funds that took effect May 12, as noted below.

Canada Life U.S. Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund no longer follows a multi-manager approach and Mackenzie Investments Corporation ("MIC") has assumed full responsibility for the investment decisions of the Fund. Its investment strategies are amended to reflect the single sub-advisor approach.

Canada Life Canadian Focused Small-Mid Cap Fund added MIC as a sub-advisor to manage a portion of the Fund. The Fund's investment strategies are amended to incorporate the investment style used by MIC.

About Canada Life Investment Management Ltd.

Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. is an investment management firm offering wealth management products and services for individuals, families and business owners. The funds are sub-advised by leading asset managers, providing access to specialized investment expertise from around the world. Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. is a subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company. Learn more.

Canada Life Mutual Funds are managed by Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. They are distributed by Quadrus Investment Services Ltd., IPC Investment Corporation, and IPC Securities Corporation, and may also be available through other authorised dealers in Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

SOURCE Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML)

For more information contact: Colin Roy, Associate Manager, Communications, Canada Life, 204-946-7380, [email protected]