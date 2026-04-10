LONDON, ON, April 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML) today announced the results of special meetings held on April 10, 2026, where investors approved the fund mergers set out below. The mergers are expected to be executed on or about April 24, 2026.

Proposed Mergers:

The following fund mergers were approved:

Terminating Fund Continuing Fund Canada Life Canadian Focused Growth Fund Canada Life Canadian Growth Fund Canada Life Canadian Growth Balanced Fund Canada Life Strategic Income Fund Canada Life Canadian Focused Value Fund Canada Life Canadian Value Fund Canada Life Canadian Value Balanced Fund Canada Life Strategic Income Fund Canada Life U.S. Carbon Transition Equity Fund Canada Life ESG U.S. Equity Fund Canada Life U.S. Concentrated Equity Fund Canada Life U.S. Value Fund Canada Life International Concentrated Equity Fund Canada Life International Equity Fund Canada Life Emerging Markets Concentrated Equity Fund Canada Life Emerging Markets Large Cap Equity Fund

About Canada Life Investment Management Ltd.

Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. is an investment management firm offering wealth management products and services for individuals, families and business owners. The funds are sub-advised by leading asset managers, providing access to specialized investment expertise from around the world. CLIML is a subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company. Learn more.

Canada Life Mutual Funds are managed by Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. The funds are distributed by Quadrus Investment Services Ltd., IPC Investment Corporation, and IPC Securities Corporation, and may also be available through other authorised dealers in Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

SOURCE Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML)

For more information contact: Colin Roy, Associate Manager, Communications, Media Relations, Canada Life, 204-946-7380, [email protected]