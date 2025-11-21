BELÉM, Brazil, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Taking ambitious climate action and building climate resilience is economically smart, fiscally responsible, and essential to protecting Canadians and the places they call home. Over the past two weeks at the United Nations' 30th Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil, Canada's delegation worked with counterparts from over 190 countries and international organizations to confront the urgent realities of a rapidly changing climate and the need to accelerate climate action globally. Throughout the negotiations, Canada worked with countries to strengthen multilateralism; foster dialogue; build consensus; and advance evidence-based, inclusive climate action.

Strengthening global cooperation means ensuring climate action is fair, inclusive, and responsive to those most affected. Canada endorsed the Global Statement on Gender Equality and Climate Action, underscoring its commitment to empowering women and girls as leaders and partners in climate solutions. This endorsement reinforces Canada's advocacy for gender-responsive climate finance, inclusive decision-making, and the adoption of an ambitious new Gender Action Plan at COP30. Discussions also highlighted the importance of working with Indigenous partners and rights-holders to ensure climate and environmental measures reflect their perspectives, knowledge, and leadership. Efforts to combat climate change need to support real-world inclusive solutions and protect vulnerable populations for a sustainable future.

Concrete outcomes from the past week reaffirmed the global commitment to climate action and multilateralism. Canada's leadership on international wildfire cooperation, championed from its G7 Presidency into COP30, yielded tangible results. Canada announced new endorsements of the Kananaskis Wildfire Charter by Andorra, Chile, Costa Rica, Norway, Peru, Türkiye, and Spain, further strengthening global commitment to preventing, responding to, and recovering from wildfires. Canada, as co-chair of the Powering Past Coal Alliance, was also pleased to welcome the Republic of Korea, Bahrain, and Guatemala, who joined the Alliance. These examples of cooperation demonstrate the growing ambition and the importance of global collaboration to address these pressing issues.

During COP30, Canada advanced major partnerships to support the global clean energy transition. Canada also endorsed the Global Clean Power Alliance Supply Chains Mission Vision, a United Kingdom-led collaboration to strengthen secure, resilient, and diverse supply chains essential to the clean energy transition. In addition, Canada supported the Public-Private Implementation Statement on Creating Demand for Low-Emissions Hydrogen and Its Derivatives, reinforcing its position as a global energy leader while promoting market diversification and low-emissions hydrogen supply. Building a sustainable future requires social, environmental, and economic leadership to ensure climate ambition and economic growth move forward together.

Canada leaves Belém with renewed determination to take meaningful action on climate change. As the world transitions to clean energy and low-carbon industries, we will continue to work closely with international partners while ensuring the country remains competitive. Climate action and economic growth must go hand in hand, and the progress achieved at COP30 will support a stronger, more sustainable, and more competitive Canada for decades to come.

Quotes

"The world is moving toward clean energy and low-carbon industries, and Canada is determined to lead that transition. Our work at COP30 strengthens global supply chains, drives new economic opportunities, and positions Canada to stay competitive while doing our part to fight climate change. Canada came to COP30 to help deliver real progress, and we are leaving with renewed ambition and deeper partnerships to accelerate global climate action. Together, we are working with our partners and allies to meet our commitments under the Paris Agreement and build a future aligned with our collective 1.5 °C goal."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

COP30 is the 30th annual Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. It ran from November 10 to 21, 2025, in Belém, Brazil.

In 2015, Canada and 194 other countries adopted the Paris Agreement, committing almost every country in the world to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Tackling climate change and protecting nature go hand in hand. Canada is working with partners to implement the Kunming-Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework, advancing efforts to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 and put nature on a path to recovery by 2050.

Indigenous peoples are leaders in climate action--as rights-holders, Knowledge-Holders, and stewards of the environment. Canada hosted an Indigenous Climate Leadership Day on November 12, 2025, at the Canada Pavilion at COP30.

Canada's Climate Competitiveness Strategy is a central pillar of the Government's plan to become the strongest economy in the G7. It is creating the clarity and conditions for the investment needed to build an affordable, net-zero future in which Canadian businesses and industry are well-positioned to compete and lead in the global economy.

