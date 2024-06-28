Service after Service: The National Veterans Employment Strategy aims to improve employment opportunities for Veterans

OTTAWA, ON, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Veterans have served our country with pride and dedication. In the course of their service, they acquired skills and knowledge that make them valuable assets to any team. To facilitate a successful transition for members of the Canadian Armed Forces, the Government of Canada is taking steps to address this need.

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence marked the official launch of Service after Service: The National Veterans Employment Strategy by ringing the bell at the Toronto Stock Exchange alongside Veterans, employers and stakeholders, then later met with Veterans and industry partners.

The Strategy provides a comprehensive roadmap to support Veteran employment, by leveraging their unique qualifications, as finding a job after service can be an important part of a Veterans transition journey, and we are committed to ensuring every Veteran has the opportunity to find meaningful employment.

Indeed, over the past ten years, an average of 8,200 Canadian Armed Forces members released each year, and approximately half of those Veterans were seeking new career opportunities. That is why the Strategy identifies areas where the Government of Canada can build on and strengthen current efforts to make the job search process easier and more efficient for Veterans, including:

Improving services and expanding programs for Veterans;

Creating and recognizing Veteran ready employers;

Positioning the public service as a leader for Veteran employment, and;

Building trusted partnerships.

Building partnerships between government departments, not-for-profit organizations, post-secondary institutions, employers and businesses across the country is essential to creating a community focused on Veteran employment. By building these partnerships, organizations will be better positioned to understand Veterans skills and meet their needs. As part of this effort, the Minister also participated in a roundtable organized by the Ontario Chamber of Commerce to speak directly with some of Canada's leading employers of Veterans, and met with Veterans and industry partners to see this work in action.

The Strategy will be updated using evidence-based approaches and ongoing consultations to effectively address new issues and adapt to the changing needs of Veterans.

Quotes

"Each year, serving members of the Canadian Armed Forces become Veterans. They have the skills, dedication and leadership needed across the workforce. To support them as they take on a new form of service, our government is introducing a National Veterans Employment Strategy. This strategy aims to reduce employment barriers for Veterans, which will contribute to a successful transition to life after service and to their overall well-being."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"Transition starts at recruitment. Every CAF member's transition journey looks different and they deserve to have their journey needs reflected in this strategy. We look forward to working with our colleagues to improve services and implement strategy initiatives to better serve releasing CAF members and Veterans."

The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of National Defence

Quick Facts

Service after Service: The National Veterans Employment Strategy , encourages all orders of government, the private sector and non-governmental organizations to promote and increase employment opportunities for Veterans. The strategy was developed with support and direct input of stakeholders and employers, and most importantly, of Veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members themselves.

, encourages all orders of government, the private sector and non-governmental organizations to promote and increase employment opportunities for Veterans. The strategy was developed with support and direct input of stakeholders and employers, and most importantly, of Veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members themselves. Veterans Affairs Canada is committed to building relationships with public service hiring managers and private sector employers to raise awareness of the valuable skills and qualifications Veterans bring to the workplace, and to promote and support Veteran employment opportunities.

Employment contributes to a Veterans overall well-being by touching on three of the seven domains of well-being- purpose, finances and social integration. We are dedicated to supporting the overall well-being of Veterans.

More than 1,700 companies have expressed interest in hiring Veterans in recent years with some companies having dedicated Veteran recruitment initiatives and employee resource groups for Veterans.

There are 5,600 members of the Hire a Veteran LinkedIn group dedicated to connecting Veterans with employers seeking to hire Veterans. Hundreds of job opportunities are posted into this network by employers and talent recruitment professionals who recognize the skills Veterans can offer the labour market.

dedicated to connecting Veterans with employers seeking to hire Veterans. Hundreds of job opportunities are posted into this network by employers and talent recruitment professionals who recognize the skills Veterans can offer the labour market. There is no one set preferred career path for Veterans entering the civilian workforce – Veterans can become anything from gourmet chefs to small-business owners or fulfil a variety of industry-related leadership roles.

According to the 2021 Census of Population, almost one-third of Veterans were in the core working age group of 25 to 54 (32%).

There are approximately 678,500 job vacancies in Canada . Veterans have the skills needed to fill these positions and make an impact on the Canadian workforce.

Related Products

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Isabelle Arseneau, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, [email protected]