Canada Lands Company appoints Neil Jones as Executive Vice President, Attractions
Aug 16, 2019, 09:55 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Lands Company announced today the appointment of Neil Jones as Executive Vice President, Attractions to strengthen the Company's position as a key player in the attractions management industry.
Canada Lands Company has a track record of consistent financial success managing and operating some of Canada's most iconic and historically significant landmarks: Canada's National Tower in Toronto, the Old Port of Montréal, the Montréal Science Centre and Downsview Park in Toronto.
"Over the years the Company has invested in innovative programs and top-notch management to ensure its portfolio of attractions remains competitive and continues to attract millions of visitors from all over the world," said John McBain, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canada Lands Company. "Neil's depth of hospitality and tourism expertise will serve the Company extremely well as we continue to offer memorable experiences that educate and entertain millions of visitors."
Neil has accumulated many achievements during his time at the CN Tower and his experience managing one of the most iconic and busiest attractions in the country will now be leveraged at a national scale. As the new Executive Vice President, Attractions, Neil will focus on strategic planning, leveraging competencies and best practices across all sites, and pursue innovative solutions to ensure millions of guests continue to visit Canada Lands' attractions.
Neil has over 30 years of experience in the hospitality business and has worked for various hotel and restaurant groups in Canada, Bermuda, England and Scotland.
About Canada Lands Company
Canada Lands Company is a self-financing federal commercial Crown corporation whose sole shareholder is the Government of Canada. Its role is to optimize the economic and community value obtained from former federal government properties. It is also a demonstrated leader in attractions management with its operations of the CN Tower, the Old Port of Montréal, the Montréal Science Centre and Downsview Park in Toronto. Learn more at www.clc.ca
For further information: Manon Lapensée, Director, Corporate communications, 416-214-1198, mlapensee@clc.ca
