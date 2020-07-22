Canada Joins Three Percent Club to Improve Global Energy Efficiency

OTTAWA, ON, July 22, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to building a clean energy future to stimulate the economy, create good jobs and promote efficient energy solutions. This commitment will be more important than ever as we reopen the economy and plan our recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, today announced that Canada is joining the Three Percent Club. The Minister highlighted Canada's involvement, and the importance of energy efficiency in transitioning to a low-carbon future, during a discussion with IEA Executive Director Dr. Fatih Birol. The event was part of the agency's Big Ideas Speakers Series, where global leaders, top thinkers and decision-makers discuss thought-provoking issues.

By joining the Three Percent Club, Canada commits to working collaboratively with international partners, including 15 other countries, to increase energy efficiency, accelerate the clean energy transition and help meet climate change goals. This collaboration of governments, businesses and institutions spearheaded by the International Energy Agency (IEA) has committed to work together to help drive an annual three percent improvement in global energy efficiency.

Improvements in energy efficiency will get Canada to a clean energy future sooner and are reflected in the government's mandate commitments. Progress has already been made, including measures outlined in the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change and by the government's 2019 investment in new energy efficiency programs through the Green Municipal Fund — both of which are expected to reduce Canada's energy use and cost year over year. Official membership in the Three Percent Club also aligns with the Generation Energy Council's recommendations, which advised that Canada take steps to achieve greater annual energy improvements by 2030.

The government remains committed to building a clean energy future that will not only support our natural resource sectors through this tough economic time, but also grow the economy and create good jobs.



Quote

"Improvements in energy efficiency will account for 40 percent of the emissions reductions that Canada and its international partners committed to in Paris. In joining the Three Percent Club, Canada is committing to a three percent improvement in energy efficiency every year and helping Canadians fight climate change in tangible, accessible ways where they live, work and play. We're proud to be joining the club."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

Related Information



Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Ian Cameron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 613-447-3488, [email protected]

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

