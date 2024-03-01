$2.3 million investment from the federal government will bring high-speed Internet to Whatì and mobile coverage to traditional hunting and fishing areas

HAY RIVER, NT, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Everyone needs reliable and affordable connectivity, no matter where they live in Canada. That is why the Government of Canada is bringing high-speed Internet access and mobile connectivity to underserved communities across the country.

Today, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, together with Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, announced over $1.9 million in federal funding for a Northwestel project that will bring high-speed Internet access to 152 Indigenous households in Whatì. They also announced $480,000 in federal funding for a project by SSi Micro Ltd. to provide cellular access to a repositionable communications shelter, located in hunting and fishing grounds near Fort Providence, that will allow communities to stay connected, no matter where they are on the land.

This funding is provided through the Universal Broadband Fund, a program designed to ensure that Canadians in rural, remote and Indigenous communities have access to reliable Internet and mobile connectivity.

These projects are helping the Government of Canada exceed its commitment to ensure that 98% of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026, and 100% by 2030. Ensuring access to secure and reliable mobile connectivity for Indigenous communities is also a top priority for the government, particularly in an increasingly digital world. The Government of Canada will continue to make investments in infrastructure to build strong communities and a more competitive and resilient Canada for everyone.

Quotes

"Connectivity is an essential tool to access education and health care and to grow a business. It also improves safety and provides peace of mind. Your government is on track to exceed its historic commitment to connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026. This investment will bring access to 152 Indigenous households in Whatì and secure important mobile coverage in hunting and fishing grounds near Fort Providence."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Today's announcement that we are investing over $2.3 million is a significant milestone in bridging the digital gap. These projects will mean faster and more reliable Internet service for Whatì and increased safety for hunters and fishers near Fort Providence. Connecting Indigenous communities to high-speed Internet and mobile coverage is a top priority. These projects bring us closer to our goal and honour our commitment to ensure that Indigenous communities are not left behind."

– Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories

"Connecting Whatì with fibre-to-the-home Internet is a testament to the power of partnership in the North. We're grateful for the support from the Tłı̨chǫ Government and the Government of Canada that enabled us to bring 500 Mbps unlimited Internet service to the community. We're proud to bring the very best technology available in Canada to connect communities across the North."

– Paul Gillard, Vice President of Business Markets, Northwestel

"The Land Life Link (L3) provides state-of-the-art telecommunications and monitoring systems, with safety equipment and supplies, that are packaged in an autonomous portable shelter for rapid deployment. In consultation with the Chief and Council of the Deh Gáh Got'îê First Nation of Fort Providence, we will be deploying this L3 down the river from the community, providing on-the-land safety for hunters and trappers as well as visitors to the area. Other applications for the L3 rapid deploy include providing critical mobile communications and situational awareness for front-line workers responding to forest fires and natural disasters in areas where coverage never existed or has been knocked out. I am very pleased that this project is being led by my home community of Fort Providence, with the support of the Chief and Council of Deh Gáh Got'îê First Nation. The L3 will improve the safety of residents and tourists. Along with SSi's design and investments, the investments from the Government of Canada's Universal Broadband Fund are allowing the benefits of the Land Life Link to become a reality."

– Jeff Philipp, CEO and Founder, SSi Canada

Quick facts

Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

The Universal Broadband Fund is a $3 .225 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadians by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030.

.225 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help provide high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadians by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% access by 2030. Today, 94.8% of Canadian households have access to high-speed Internet, compared to just 79% in 2014.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested $80 million in connectivity projects in the Northwest Territories .

