SUDBURY, ON, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada has made supporting Francophone and Acadian minority communities outside Quebec a top priority. The goal is to attract and integrate skilled French-speaking and bilingual immigrants from around the world to boost population growth, meet labour needs and support economic development in these communities.

Today, on International Day of La Francophonie, the Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced an investment of approximately $1.5 million to support 3 new projects funded under the Francophone Immigration Support Program. These initiatives aim to strengthen the Francophone presence in the information and communications technology sector, provide reliable resources to attract and retain Francophone talent in Northern Ontario, and inform French-speaking candidates about employment, immigration and settlement opportunities in French-speaking communities in Canada outside Quebec.

The Minister also highlighted additional support for the Université de l'Ontario français, which will receive up to $575,000 over 3 years under the Settlement Program to develop a micro-certificate in francophone immigration management. The project will help strengthen the capacity of the settlement sector and support the vitality of Francophone and Acadian communities across Canada.

In an innovation-driven economy, a bilingual workforce is a major strategic advantage. When Francophone immigrants successfully settle in their community and integrate economically, socioculturally and linguistically, they help meet labour needs, ensure the sustainability of vital communities, and, in doing so, build Canada's future.

Quotes

"I am proud to announce these investments to support Francophone immigration on this symbolic day celebrating the Francophonie. Through these initiatives, we are reaffirming our commitment to supporting Francophone minority communities in their efforts to attract and retain world-class talent. In a competitive and ever-changing global market, Francophone immigrants play a critical role in Canada's economic growth."

– The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"It is fitting to celebrate International Day of La Francophonie in Sudbury. Greater Sudbury is home to such a thriving francophone community, and I am proud to celebrate the richness of our language and reaffirm the importance of Francophone immigration. The investments announced today demonstrate our ongoing commitment to supporting more vibrant and stronger Francophone communities, which help our language thrive."

– Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament for Sudbury, Ontario

"Canada's digital economy is an enormous contributor to national productivity and growth, driving innovation and competitiveness across sectors. As it expands, demand for highly skilled, bilingual talent continues to rise. ICTC is pleased to have IRCC's support in this important initiative to provide the insights needed to better align talent supply with workforce demand, strengthening Canada's digital economy while supporting the growth of Francophone communities across the country."

– Anne Patterson, Chief Research and Communications Officer, Information and Communications Technology Council (ICTC)

"Over the past ten years, Université de Hearst has welcomed international students who are contributing to the transformation of the regional mosaic. With time, these students become our colleagues, friends, neighbours and sometimes, family members. We recognize the impact that our graduates have on our communities. By supporting their pathway to permanent residency, this project will allow us to better prepare them to put down roots here and to contribute in a lasting way to the vitality of our communities."

– Sophie Dallaire, President, Université de Hearst

"For the FCFA, the success of Francophone immigration rests on two pillars: increasing the number of French-speaking newcomers who settle in our communities, and ensuring the overall success of those who do us the honour of choosing our communities as their new home. This project addresses both these objectives by targeting francophone source countries and providing prospective immigrants from these countries with information and testimonials about life in French within our communities and the factors contributing to successful settlement."

– Alain Dupuis, Executive Director, Fédération des communautés francophones et acadienne du Canada (FCFA)

Quick facts

To date, 19 projects have received a total of approximately $14.4 million in funding to increase the recruitment of French-speaking and bilingual talent, stimulate the local economy and contribute to the vitality of Francophone minority communities.

The Government of Canada is investing $25 million over 5 years in the Centre for Innovation in Francophone Immigration, as part of the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028, to support innovative projects and Francophone minority communities, and to incorporate the Francophone perspective into immigration policies and programs.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada's ongoing commitment to Francophone immigration is evident in the many successes of the past year, including reaching 8.9% of French-speaking permanent residents admitted outside Quebec in 2025, the success of promotional events and the funding of several concrete projects through the Francophone Immigration Support Program.

Associated links

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Contacts for media only: Taous Ait, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 343-553-9473, [email protected]; Media Relations, People and Communications Sector, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]