Canada invests to boost innovation in Canadian food ingredient manufacturing

Government of Canada is investing in Bartek Ingredients Inc., a global leader in the production of food-grade acids that is headquartered in Stoney Creek

STONEY CREEK, ON , Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The government is supporting the food manufacturing sector so it can advance innovation, adopt new technologies and ensure its continued growth and global competitiveness. This industry is vital to our economy and a key source of Canadian jobs.

Today, the Honourable Karina Gould, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced a $27 million investment in Bartek Ingredients Inc., a market-leading producer of food-grade acids. This investment supports Bartek's $192.5 million project to construct a new, world-class food ingredient manufacturing facility. Bartek is a major employer in the Hamilton area and will maintain 160 workers thanks to this investment.

This new manufacturing facility, the first of its kind globally, will feature cutting-edge process equipment and innovation, new product development capacities, and sophisticated energy management systems. Domestic production of acidulants is not only advantageous for our economy but also essential for Canada's food processing industry, as these products help ensure the quality and safety of food Canadians eat every day. The project will enable the company to significantly reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from existing levels while also reducing its water consumption levels annually.

This investment capitalizes on a significant opportunity to strengthen and maintain Canada's expertise and leadership in the specialized area of acidulants manufacturing and represents another step toward meeting Canada's goal of carbon neutrality. It will also help boost our economy, while maintaining well–paying jobs and supporting Canadian food research.

Quotes

"With this investment, our government is helping to ensure our world-leading food manufacturing sector remains at the cutting edge of new technologies in an environmentally sustainable way. Bartek Ingredients Inc. is a market-leading producer of food-grade acids, and we are proud to support the company as it continues to expand and innovate in Canada."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Our government is committed to partnering with industry to ensure that our dynamic and innovative Canadian companies have the resources they need to thrive on the world stage. This investment supports the adoption of the most cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, which will significantly reduce greenhouse emissions and water consumption, demonstrating that environmental sustainability and economic benefits can go hand in hand."

– The Honourable Karina Gould, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"This investment in state-of-the-art food manufacturing technology will help Canada meet global demands for food-grade acids, while strengthening the sector, boosting the Canadian economy and providing opportunities throughout the entire value chain. We are pleased to partner with industry to ensure Canada remains on the cutting edge of innovative, efficient and stable production."

– The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"This transformational investment will uniquely position Bartek as a leading global supplier of malic- and fumaric-based solutions for the foreseeable future. Bartek's expanded capability and focus on innovation will accelerate the growth of our Canadian and International customer base and expand our addressable end-markets."

– Andrew Ross, CEO, Bartek Ingredients Inc.

Quick facts

Bartek Ingredients Inc. was founded in 1969 with a focus on the manufacturing and global sales of malic and fumaric acid. The company sells direct to leading global food and beverage customers as well as through an international network of distributors serving customers worldwide.

Bartek Ingredients Inc. is the only company in North America with integrated end-to-end operations in the production of malic and fumaric acid. It is also the world's largest malic and fumaric acid producer. Malic acid is used in food products such as candies, soft drinks and bakery products, whereas fumaric acid is used in both food and industrial applications.

with integrated end-to-end operations in the production of malic and fumaric acid. It is also the world's largest malic and fumaric acid producer. Malic acid is used in food products such as candies, soft drinks and bakery products, whereas fumaric acid is used in both food and industrial applications. Bartek Ingredients Inc.'s project involves integrating technologies related to advanced manufacturing and energy efficiency, including Industry 4.0 innovations such as automation, advanced analytics, cloud computing and machine learning.

Bartek will also establish a new centre of excellence in acids production and product development, and it will carry out research on novel alternative plant-based and fermentation-based production methods.

The Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) provides major investments in innovative projects that will help grow Canada's economy for the well-being of all Canadians. SIF covers all sectors of the economy and is available to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations, with the goal of supporting the Canadian innovation network.

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information on the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada website.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.X (Twitter): @ISED_CA | Facebook: Canadian Innovation | Instagram: @cdninnovation | LinkedIn: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Audrey Milette, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]