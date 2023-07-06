FORT FRANCES, ON, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, along with Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion announced a combined investment of over $5 million for the construction and ongoing operational support for a new Indigenous shelter in Fort Frances.

The Wiidookodaadiwin Healing Lodge project will provide a safe shelter through 8 individual units for Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals fleeing domestic violence, 4 of which are designed as barrier-free suites featuring fully accessible bathrooms and kitchen cabinetry. The common areas of the community safe house will also be made barrier-free. Additionally, the project will offer full-time on-site support for individuals fleeing domestic violence, and no rent will be charged.

The federal government, through the National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF) is investing over $3.3 million to support construction of the shelter, and over $1.8 million is provided by Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) for initial costs and ongoing operational support.

This project was selected as one of the 22 projects receiving a total of $103 million to build and support new emergency shelters and transitional homes across Canada for at least 21 communities. These projects will be Indigenous-led and will offer access to support programming to help survivors of family and gender-based violence access culturally appropriate services to recover from the trauma of their experiences.

Construction of this project is expected to end by March 31, 2025.

"No relationship is more important to Canada than the one with Indigenous peoples. Investing in projects like the Wiidookodadowin Healing Lodge project is a crucial step in addressing the urgent need for safe and culturally appropriate housing for Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people fleeing violence. By investing in culturally appropriate affordable housing for Indigenous peoples, we are working hard to improve the quality of life for those who need it most. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Every home that we help built is built not only of bricks and mortar, it is built with hope for a better future. The Wiidookodaadiwin Healing Lodge project will be located directly across from the previous St. Margaret's Indian Residential School -- a site of tragedy and pain for many people. I hope the lodge will give people a path for healing that eases their pain and offers a new path forward." – The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"The peace of mind that comes with having a secure and stable shelter is invaluable. The Government of Canada is proud to support the building of the Wiidookodadowin Healing Lodge and provide ongoing support to communities who need it the most. These units are another example of the Government of Canada's commitment towards ensuring that our Indigenous communities are able to enjoy a safe and stable environment." – Marcus Powlowski Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Rainy River

"Giishkaandago'Ikwe Health Services is humbled and honored to be selected as one of the few successful organizations approved through the Indigenous Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative, a partnership between Indigenous Services Canada and the Canadian Housing Mortgage Corporation to build and operate the Wiidookodaadiwin Healing Lodge. The investment received will without a doubt bridge a gap in services for the communities in Southern Treaty Three, who currently have to go out of the area to have access to this type of service and change the life of many who experience intimate and family violence." - Kayla Caul-Chartier, CEO, Giishkaandago'Ikwe Health Services

The funding is part of the $724.1 million budget for a comprehensive Violence Prevention Strategy, as announced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, of which:

budget for a comprehensive Violence Prevention Strategy, as announced in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement, of which: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is allocating $420 million over 5 years to support the construction of new shelters and transitional housing.

over 5 years to support the construction of new shelters and transitional housing.

Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is investing $304.1 million over five years, and $96.6 million annually to support the operational costs of new shelters and transition homes and expand funding for culturally relevant violence prevention activities.

over five years, and annually to support the operational costs of new shelters and transition homes and expand funding for culturally relevant violence prevention activities. CMHC and ISC sought input from Indigenous organizations and subject matter experts to form committees and develop the evaluation process.

Eligible applications are evaluated by Indigenous-led committees comprised of representatives from CMHC, ISC, Indigenous organizations, subject matter experts in shelters and housing delivery, as well as people with lived experience. This ensures selected projects are culturally appropriate and meet the needs of clients. The committees provide overall direction and prioritization, as well as review and score proposals.

The Federal Pathway is Canada's contribution to the broader 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan developed in partnership with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous Peoples, survivors, families, and Indigenous women's organizations in response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

contribution to the broader 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan developed in partnership with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous Peoples, survivors, families, and Indigenous women's organizations in response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Call for Justice 4.7, 16.19 and 18.25 of the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls call for all governments to support the establishment and funding of shelters, safe spaces, transition homes, second-stage housing, and services for Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Crisis Line is available to provide emotional support and crisis referral services to individuals impacted by the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people. Call the toll-free Crisis Line at 1-844-413-6649. This service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Women and Gender Equality Canada is working with each province and territory to put in place bilateral agreements supporting the implementation of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence. These agreements will be flexible to enable jurisdictions to address their respective priorities, needs and challenges. Over the next 10 years, the National Action Plan will enable all orders of governments to continue working with victims and survivors, Indigenous partners, direct service providers, experts, advocates, municipalities, the private sector, and researchers to prevent and address gender-based violence in Canada .

. The National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence was launched in November 2022 by Federal-Provincial-Territorial Ministers Responsible for the Status of Women. This 10-year Plan is a strategic framework for addressing gender-based violence. The Plan, particularly Pillar 4, supports Indigenous-led approaches. The National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence is aligned with and complements the MMIWG National Action Plan, and Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People (Federal Pathway).

