SASKATOON, SK, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada announced nearly $30 million in funding to build 150 new affordable homes across Saskatchewan, with funding provided under the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI).

The announcement was made today by the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. In Saskatoon, the Government of Canada is providing $6.7 million to build at least 33 new homes as part of a new transitional housing development by YWCA Saskatoon. This project will provide affordable homes to women and their families who are experiencing or at imminent risk of homelessness.

This is made possible by the Government of Canada's additional investment of $1.5 billion through RHI, bringing the program's total to $4 billion to support the country's most vulnerable. The additional funding for the third round of RHI will be divided into two streams: $1 billion through the Projects Stream and $500 million towards the Cities Stream. This investment is expected to create at least 5,000 more affordable housing units for Canadians in severe housing need across the country, with 25% of investments going towards women-focused housing projects.

The Government of Canada also announced today over $22.9 million in RHI funding to support 117 new homes for Indigenous Peoples living throughout the Province of Saskatchewan.

The funding breakdown provided for these projects is as follows:

$9,413,985 for 45 new homes (20 mobile home units and 25 single-family homes) in two projects in Onion Lake Cree Nation.

for 45 new homes (20 mobile home units and 25 single-family homes) in two projects in Onion Lake Cree Nation. $1,452,000 for 20 new single-family homes in Clearwater River Dene Nation for women, children and seniors.

for 20 new single-family homes in for women, children and seniors. $771,728 for 3 new mobile home units in Denare Beach .

for 3 new mobile home units in . $2,438,937 for 10 new mobile home units in Deschambeault Lake.

for 10 new mobile home units in Deschambeault Lake. $302,286 for 4 units in a four-plex in Muskeg Lake Cree Nation.

for 4 units in a four-plex in Muskeg Lake Cree Nation. $3,601,395 for 14 mobile home units in Pelican Narrows .

for 14 mobile home units in . $2,315,183 for 9 mobile home units in Sandy Bay .

for 9 mobile home units in . $1,914,719 for 9 mobile home units in Southend .

for 9 mobile home units in . $771,728 for 3 mobile home units in Sturgeon Landing .

Quotes:

"No relationship is more important to our government than the one with Indigenous Peoples. These new homes in Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan will ensure families have access to safe, affordable housing in their own communities. These projects not only deliver more housing opportunities, but they also support the social and economic well-being of the entire community." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government is proud to support the important work of YWCA Saskatoon through the Saskatchewan Co-Investment Program. This project is an important step forward in achieving our shared goal to support those in need of housing, and I thank YWCA Saskatoon for their continued advocacy to develop more affordable housing options for women and families in Saskatoon." – Honourable Gene Makowsky, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation

"We continue to see an increase in residents without homes across our city and province. This important announcement of new units at the YWCA will help build much needed housing in our community for women and families at risk, or currently experiencing, homelessness. I want to thank all contributing partners to the Rapid Housing Initiative projects for continuing to provide housing opportunities for some of the most vulnerable residents in Saskatoon and in communities across the province." – Mayor Charlie Clark

"In 2022 the YWCA Saskatoon turned away over 4000 women and children in need of a safe space to call home. We are so grateful to the Government of Canada for understanding the need for affordable, safe and supportive housing for vulnerable women and children. YWCA second-stage housing works: over 90% of our clients remain housed after they leave. Our housing program provides survivors with wrap-around supports, giving them the time and space needed to heal, break the cycle of abuse and trauma, and move forward into a better tomorrow." – Cara Bahr, CEO YWCA Saskatoon

Quick facts:

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest more than $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest more than $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. Launched in 2020, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the NHS.

The first two rounds of the RHI exceeded expectations and are expected to create more than 10,000 units instead of the 7,500 initially planned. This includes more than 3,300 units to support women and more than 4,200 units to support Indigenous Peoples.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

Related links:

To find out more, visit RHI3 and eligibility criteria.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada .

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Information on this news release: Shiraz Keushgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]